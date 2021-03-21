 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opening Weekend for Eden Drive-In
0 comments

Opening Weekend for Eden Drive-In

  • 0

EDEN — The iconic Eden Drive-In opened for the 2021 season on Friday, as spring rains cleared from the Piedmont's skies.

A popular entertainment oasis that allowed for social distancing during the pandemic in spring and summer of 2020, the two-screen drive-in featured "Tom & Jerry" and "Space Jam'' on the big screen and "Wonder Woman 1984'' and "The Little Things'' on its B screen.

For more information on features and showtimes, check the drive-in's Facebook site at  with weekly showings and updates, be sure to check them out on Facebook at ​https://www.facebook.com/edendrivein/.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News