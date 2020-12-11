Operation Christmas Cheer Caravan Gets Toys to N.C. Jaycee Burn Center

WENTWORTH — Cars tooted their horns in approval Thursday as the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office Operation Christmas Cheer carvaned along U.S. 29 to deliver toys to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

The long ribbon of county emergency vehicles included fire engines, county cars and a packed trailer-full of new Christmas toys for kids struggling at the burn center's children's unit.

The Rockingham County Fire Marshal's First Annual Toy Drive last month garnered hundreds of donations — enough in fact to share with the local Salvation Army.

Rockingham County Commissioners Reece Pyrtle and Mark Richardson thanked Operation Christmas Cheer employees and volunteers for their hard work in coordinating this worthwhile project.

The caravan included vehicles from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office, Rockingham County Governmental Center, Rockingham County District Attorneys' Office, Eden Fire Dept. Station 4, Reidsville Fire Dept. Station 1, Bethany Fire Dept., Huntsville Fire Dept., Shiloh Fire Dept., Williamsburg Fire Dept., Oregon Hill Fire Dept., Monroeton Fire Dept., Stoneville Fire Dept., and Wentworth Fire Dept.