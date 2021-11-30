Opinion: White man awarded $10M on claim against Novant is a reminder employers can’t discriminate in the name of diversity

The jury, Largess said, agreed that race and gender were unlawful factors in his termination and that “he was fired solely to make room for more diverse leaders at Novant Health.”

The evidence went undisputed that Duvall met all of his goals and had no written criticisms, and, in fact, those reporting to Duvall were surprised by his termination. “The absence of any documentation of concerns and the timeline of the plan were important to our case,” Largess said.

Largess wants to make clear that the lawsuit was not a statement against diversity and inclusion programs. In fact, his client was a strong advocate for these programs at Novant and sat on the executive committee that supported the initiatives.

Duvall had received praise from the health system’s diversity and inclusion chief for his efforts, and had even met with the pastor from his church to discuss ways to advance diversity there.

Duvall hired a Black woman as director of marketing and then promoted her to vice president. That woman now has Duvall’s former position.

“That was the irony in his termination, his strong belief in and actions toward diversity and inclusion. He is not an angry white man,” Largess said.