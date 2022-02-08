OPTUMServe moves COVID testing service to more convenient location in Rockingham

WENTWORTH — County health officials announced this week that OPTUMServe Community Testing Services will move its COVID-19 testing location to a new site here they hope will be more convenient for county residents.

The new site for free drive-through testing is at 141 Tyre Dodson Road in Wentworth. Testing will be available daily from 12-5 p.m. OPTUMServe is a health services conglomerate that works with federal and state governments to deliver testing.

Health officials said they hope the new site will also afford more protection from harsh winter weather, they said in the release.

“In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, potential severe illness, and hospitalization, citizens are encouraged to utilize this vital resource,'' said Rockingham County Public Health Director Trey Wright. Health Director.

Wright said the Rockingham County Division of Public Health, in conjunction with Rockingham County Government, is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with OPTUMServe to offer "this invaluable service for the citizens in our community.''

To schedule an appointment, visit www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call (877) 562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering a minor.