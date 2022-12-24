Our veterans

Representing veterans buried in the Citizen, Collins, God’s Acre, Madison Presbyterian, Madison Municipal Riverview, and Woodland cemeteries are the following who served in various military branches during peacetime and the following wars: World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. There are 432 U.S. veterans buried in the seven cemeteries and honored with over 400 wreaths sponsored by businesses, family, neighbors and friends.

Sherrill Angle was born March 13, 1895 in Newton to John Angle and Jumnie Propest.

Sherrill was inducted on July 27, 1918 during WWI, and served in a PFC Company Company A at Camp Greene in Charlotte, He married Ellen M. He died on March 8, 1961 in Madison and is buried in Citizen Cemetery.

Mary Helen “Teenie” Beamer, was born on Nov. 27, 1935 in Madison to the late Ben and Elizabeth Watts Collins.

After graduating from Charles Drew High School in Madison, she enlisted on May 24, 1954. While in the Army, she received an associate of science degree as a licensed vocational nurse from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Mary served as a medic, caring for injured soldiers both abroad and in the United States. She was married to the late Ronald W. Beamer. After 20 years of service in the Army, Mary became the first woman to hold the title as State Commander of Disabled American Veterans organization in Virginia. She also participated in the volunteer program at the Hampton, Va., Medical Center.

Ross Hunter Gillikin was born on June 12, 1927 in Norfolk, Va., to Levi and Florence Garrett Gillikin. He enlisted in the Merchant Marines during WWII, serving on a ship in the Pacific Ocean from May 29 to Aug. 27, 1945. He re-enlisted on Sept 4, 1945, serving in the Army during the Korean War he served in the Army. He also served in the Coast Guard. He married Maribelle Gann on Aug. 31 1958.

Ross earned his chiropractic medicine degree and served the people of the Western Rockingham County for many years. He died on July 2, 2015 in the Rockingham County Hospice Home.

Victor Hugo Idol Jr. was born on June 10, 1920 in Rockingham County to Victor Hugo Idol Sr. and Kitty Mae Pratt of Madison. He attended Virginia Military Institute before transferring to N.C. State in 1938 to study electrical engineering. A junior, he would have graduated in 1942, but he enlisted in the Army on Nov. 10, 1941.

Victor trained as an Army Air Corps Pilot, receiving his commission Nov. 10, 1942 from the Gulf Coast Army Air Force Training Center headquarters at Randolph Field, Texas. He was assigned to the 366th and the 358th Fighter Squadrons shortly before leaving for England.

He flew more than 100 missions in his P-47 Thunderbolt, earning the Air Medal with 7b OakLeaf Clusters and the Purple Heart while attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

On June 17, 1944, Victor was on a mission over the Cherboug Peninsula and was last seen parachuting over La Haye du Pults, France. He is buried at Brittany American Cemetery with Memorial at Saint-James, Dept de la Manche, Basse-Normandie, France. He also is remembered with a stone in the family plot here at Riverview Cemetery in Madison.

William Allen Benton was born on May 26, 1893in Stoneville to William Pembleton Benton and Eliza Magnolia Matthews.

An avid photographer, Allen made picture postcards about 1910 to promote his business. He enlisted on Aug 25, 1916, in the Marine Corp at Parris Island, Beaufort, S.C., and attached as a private to the 5th Regt 2nd Div.

Serving in France during WWI, Allen fought in many battles such as Battle of Belleau Wood in which the 1st battalion of the 5th US Marines attacked German defenses on the west side of the town and managed to smash through despite heavy casualties including Allen. He died on June 11, 1918 during this battle and was brought back to the states for burial in the Old Mayodan Cemetery.

Robert A “Pete” Farmer was born Aug. 4, 1922 in Stoneville to Sam and Mary Farmer. After being called into service in WWII, Farmer was a Private First Class in the European Theater of the war.

During a battle in France, he and part of his company were trapped in their foxholes by sniper fire. They spent over 18 hours in the cold winter weather listening to bullets whiz overhead until being discovered by friendly troops moving through the area. All the trapped soldiers suffered from frostbite, severe enough for Pete that his military career was cut short. He received the Bronze Star Medal for his distinguished service in battle.

Returning home, he married Eulalia Bullins and they eventually made Mayodan their home. Farmer passed away on Feb. 3, 2008.

Lee Donald Tuttle was born June 27, 1923, in Rockingham County to the late Robert Lee Tuttle and Bernice Alley Tuttle. A WWII Navy veteran, he served on the USS Hornet CV-8 aircraft carrier which launched the Jimmy Doolittle Raid.

Lee married the former Peggy Cardwell. He passed away on Dec. 27, 2011 and is buried at Mayodan Moravian God’s Acre.

Paul Edwin Wikle was born on June 17, 1922 in Emory, Va., to the Rev. Arthur Edwin and Glenna Breene Wikle. He enlisted in the Navy April 13, 1944 and served in the Pacific on the USS LST 945.

Coming to Mayodan, Paul married Mayodan native Mary “Bobbie” Myers on Oct.7, 1962 in Pulaski County, Va. He died, June 6, 1998, at Duke University Hospital in Durham,