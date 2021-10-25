Out from N.C. prison because of COVID-19, swindler goes back to swindling

In April 2020, however, DiBruno Jr. became one of the very few defendants in the Western District of North Carolina to receive compassionate release from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The custody change was approved by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, not the federal courts in Charlotte.

DiBruno Jr. began home confinement that May. Almost immediately, according to his indictment, he began breaking the law.

Between May 2020 and June 2021, he submitted at least five fraudulent loan applications to two financial institutions seeking more than $120,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte claims.

On his loan paperwork, according to his indictment, DiBruno relied on a familiar technique: He lied about his job history, his income and where he’d been living for the past four years.

He now faces five counts of making false statements to a credit union. Each charge carries up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. If he’s convicted, it’s a safe bet that DiBruno won’t be spending his next sentence at home.

DiBruno was arrested Thursday morning. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler ordered him held at the Mecklenburg County Jail until his detention hearing on Tuesday.