Overcoming COVID: Nurse chronicles her frightening ordeal on Facebook

Still healing over here. Took a (doctor’s) visit to check out this persistent pain in my chest and they say it is normal with COVID pneumonia and do not think I have any type of blood clot. They said the chest pain can last for up to a few weeks or more and to treat with anti-inflammatory meds and the steroids. I’ll be so glad when I can just be ‘normal’ or whatever that looks like ... I hope in sharing my story, some of you at home that have had this mess in your house and with your families will know that you are not alone at all! I know in the beginning of the pandemic we heard a lot of ‘we are in this together,’ and I really needed that reminder while I was struggling. All of your support, messages, comments and enduring love has really meant a ton in my big ole heart. My EKG was great, because y’all kept the love a flowin’ through all of this.’’