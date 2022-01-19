Overcoming COVID: Nurse chronicles her frightening ordeal on Facebook

Editor’s Note: Mary Jordan Johnson of Greensboro, a Rockingham County native and nurse at a regional hospital, chronicled her struggle with COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Johnson, 34, like many across the U.S., was fully vaccinated and had received her booster shot, yet still suffered a breakthrough infection. And Johnson always wears her mask and practices social distancing. Before she became ill, Johnson used the utmost caution. She gathered only with her mother over the holidays as the omicron variant surged nationwide and infection rates rose above 20% in Rockingham and Guilford counties where Johnson spends most of her time.
Johnson’s story:
Jan. 2: Johnson’s symptoms began.
Jan. 3: Johnson had a PCR COVID-19 test done.
Jan. 4: Results for Johnson’s PCR COVID-19 test are positive.
Jan. 5: “Thank you to all my friends, family, neighbors, loved ones, work folks and just good ol’ humans that have reached out to check on me, done door drop-offs and delivered delicious food and goodies, and just reached out with pure love. I cannot express my gratitude to you all and how much it has meant.
If you know me well enough, you know I’m super independent and love the life Ellie (Johnson’s Goldendoodle ) and I have, but when you’re sick and short of breath, living alone can be terrifying. Day 3.5 (calling it this because my symptoms started late Sunday evening) has been fever free, not as congested since I got started on prednisone yesterday, and I have more of a productive cough. I have a long history of super controlled asthma, so I do have some shortness of breath with movement and talking, but my oxygen is fine once I sit back down.
My goal today has been to get up and walk for 5 minutes on every hour. I got outside today and enjoyed some fresh air too! I got my tables all set up beside my recliner, and the items needed, so by days 5-10 I should have this perfected and be able to run a little clinic. Hit me up, peeps! It’s all a learning process.’’
Jan. 7: “Day 5 and the start to day 6 are feeling much different. Breathing is becoming a little bit easier. Benedryl and melatonin were my buddies last night, and I actually got a solid 6 hours of sleep.
The insomnia that has come with this has been ridiculous. Although all I do is sit in a recliner and get up and walk some during the day, it’s restful, but ya girl does not fair well without solid sleep. Being short of breath, breathing fast and your heart racing does not feel well. Add congestion and coughing onto that, and it feels like it’s never ending. Without three shots of the vaccine, I know two nights ago, I would have been on oxygen at my work place. No doubts in my mind.
I am thankful that I have something helping me. But, I’m here to say I feel like I am getting better and praying it stays that way and that I’m on the downhill of this stupid virus. Night gets worse, as with most things.
Thankful for more door drops and a delicious dinner from a neighbor. Your girl didn’t go hungry through quarantine. Due to the rapid breathing, I have apparently burned some extra calories, and it hasn’t harmed me. Thankful for my people and all who have reached out. Your love and support has been so overwhelming, I can’t thank you all enough!! I have went back and read every single comment. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes, keep them coming!
Oh yeah, pics of my new buddy, the incentive spirometer (a tool that measures lung power and exercises the lungs) that’s got me soundin’ like a tiny clarinet in between breaths, door drop goodies and a lap around the pool yesterday to get me up.
Jan. 8: “If you have ANY symptoms get tested. Please isolate until your results are back. Protect our community. Wear a mask. This pandemic is not over.’’
Jan. 9: “One week. One week from when I was simply sitting in my mom’s living room, studying on my laptop, coughing and laughing about how my hour-long shower in her fancy new tile bathroom really cleared out my sinuses. I couldn’t stop sneezing and coughing.
Then it it hit me. Sort of like in nursing when you get that nudge that something just isn’t right with your patient. I kept coughing, but I wasn’t clearing my throat, I didn’t have a tickle. I thought … “why am I coughing?”
I got up, went to my purse, grabbed my mask, told (my mom) to grab hers, and packed up my stuff from the past few days of staying there. She loaded Ellie (Johnson’s beloved Labradoodle) up into my car and I loaded up my study stuff, and I was on my way home.
Within two hours, literally, fever, chills, body aches hurting so bad into my hips and and then the fierce cough came on. Then this strange burning in my nose. I got home, got some meds and wondered to myself how the heck I got the flu. Where could I have gotten the flu? I hadn’t gathered with anyone other than my Mom. No friends, no family. No one.
Naw girl, you ain’t got the flu.
Just when I thought things were going great. It’s been two years into the pandemic. I’ve been in (hospital) rooms without proper PPE in emergencies for COVID patients and been fine. How could this happen to me?!
Last Monday, in the pouring snow, I sat in line for 1.5 hours going from hot, cold, dying and rolling down my window so the snow would hit my hot skin, waiting to get a PCR test. Thank God for my job being able to provide this, otherwise I don’t know where I would have found a test so quickly. Again, I assumed I had the flu or something.
God, my body hates me.
Maybe I’ll be able to explain my full story later, but for now, let’s stick to this one. Today is day 7 from onset of COVID symptoms. A setback last night, which almost had me heading to the ED, but thankfully I got help. I am okay today, more meds onboard. Thank God for the most supportive guidance the whole time. I cannot thank you all enough! For all who have checked in, liked/commented, done a door drop or just simply prayed, I am so appreciative of you! We are all in this together!
Definitely feeling like I am turning a corner and going to be much better, sooner, rather than later.’’
Jan. 10: “Cancelled by the doctor’s office since I still have some lingering symptoms ... I am so thankful for the people that I know that have guided me and personally helped me in the background when I have been sick.
It’s just that the world was not prepared to deal with a pandemic and the fact that we are two years in and we still can’t appropriately get the care we need, makes me so sad. This is why the emergency rooms and urgent cares are overwhelmed, guys.
This can happen to anyone — I’m watching (“Today with) Hoda & Jenna’’ and Hoda is telling her story about testing positive last week and staying home and how isolating it is. For her to tell the world is huge. Quit treating patients like they have the plague. Help them. Listen to them. Geez.
Today is a new week, a Monday, and I’m here and praying for all of those that are still currently battling this virus and trying to find care.’’
Jan. 11: “COVID pneumonia. That’s what that pain is in my chest is.
What a whirlwind of a ride. I like being extra on most days, and I like having a good time, but this has been a long, lonesome and terrifying battle.
I’m sure some of you just can’t see it, but picture yourself alone in your home, by yourself, struggling to breathe. Your next breath, you can’t catch it. Going to grab one inhaler, then getting another one the next hour. Constantly reminding myself to do the incentive spirometer, move around, drink water, go take my steroid, go take my antibiotic, time for the inhaler again.
Then comes night time, and you start struggling a tad more. Just catching my breath is a struggle. Breathing hurts and just getting dressed (yes, into pjs —today was the first day I’ve had clothes on in 10 days) is like running a marathon.
I know I have been needy on here over the past week and a half, but please pray for full healing of my lungs and for the air to move easier through them.
Also, please pray for all those battling this virus too, to have complete healing as well. That they too will not feel alone. That they will have a community like mine that has literally SHOWN UP AT MY DOOR STEP. Holy crap I wasn’t expecting that. For all those who have checked in on me, it means a ton! Love every single one of you for that.’’
Jan. 14: “Breathing is easier and I’m healing. What a wild roller coaster ride this has been.
Still having a lot pain across my chest from the pneumonia, but breathing is getting easier and I am moving around more. Still very winded and praying for complete healing of my lungs from the COVID-19.
Thankful for food drop leftovers and being able to heal at home still. I feel blessed to not have had to go to the hospital for treatment and to have been able to manage this at home. I will continue to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your kind words, well wishes, prayers, good mojo/vibes and generosity during this ride.”
Jan. 16: “The Rona might have tried to take me out, so this snowpocalypse and any chance of power failure will not be taking me out. I’m ready, Izzy.
Still healing over here. Took a (doctor’s) visit to check out this persistent pain in my chest and they say it is normal with COVID pneumonia and do not think I have any type of blood clot. They said the chest pain can last for up to a few weeks or more and to treat with anti-inflammatory meds and the steroids. I’ll be so glad when I can just be ‘normal’ or whatever that looks like ... I hope in sharing my story, some of you at home that have had this mess in your house and with your families will know that you are not alone at all! I know in the beginning of the pandemic we heard a lot of ‘we are in this together,’ and I really needed that reminder while I was struggling. All of your support, messages, comments and enduring love has really meant a ton in my big ole heart. My EKG was great, because y’all kept the love a flowin’ through all of this.’’