Owner of Madison's Lucky Duck indicted on gambling charges

MADISON — The owner of the Lucky Duck Internet Cafe here has been indicted and charged with nine gambling-related crimes after an investigation by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Alcohol Enforcement Agency, or ALE, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

A Rockingham County grand jury’s findings led to the Monday arrest of Kimberly “Robin” O’Brien Pettiutt, 60, of Orange County, N.C., who was charged with three counts of operating/possessing a slot machine, three counts of operating a video gaming machine, two counts of operating more than five video gaming machines, and one count of gambling.

The first six charges are misdemeanors, while the final three are felonies, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Pettiutt was released Monday by a magistrate on a written promise to appear in court in Rockingham County. No court date was immediately available.

The Lucky Duck operated just outside of downtown Madison in buildings that once housed the Dolly Madison Motel during the 1960s-1990s.

Authorities discovered and seized gaming machines during a search of Lucky Duck at 3998 U.S. 220 by the sheriff’s office and ALE agents.