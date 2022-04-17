Packing a bushel of love in a basket: Widows for Christ bring Easter to life for homebound

EDEN — Widows for Christ are motivated by their motto: “Giving Out God’s Love.” And last week they packed it into 80 colorful Easter baskets.

Chock full of edible treats and large stuffed rabbits, the carefully appointed surprises will go to folks who are unable to leave their homes or are living alone. Spray Baptist Church will help direct the gifts.

“This ministry is so special,” said Cathy Merritt, who organized Widows for Christ here in 2007 after she retired from 28 years of teaching in the Rockingham County Schools.

Knowing many widows in the community were lonely and in need of meaningful fellowship and activities — especially spiritually enriching work in service to God, Merritt reached out not knowing what to expect.

Today, her group is about 100 women strong.

WFC women know how to have a lot of fun, too. A typical meeting combines a little business with door prizes and entertainment. After each meeting, the widows enjoy a meal cooked by Merritt and her kitchen helpers.

Members also make donations toward purchasing Christmas and Easter items to supply to the needy through seasonal giving.

“It is not only a blessing to the shut-ins, but the widows are also blessed. The widows end up getting blessings,” said Merritt.

For the past 12 years, the ladies of WFC have created the baskets, taking time to customize them to recipients’ needs. Some baskets are laden with foodstuffs, while others are designed to suit diabetics (less candy, more cuddly bunnies) or others with dietary restrictions.

“If they are living in their homes, we put in (things like) Easter towels, pot holders, spring design Kleenex packets and small Christian books,” Merritt said.

“Some would rather have a bunny than a basket,” said Merritt, noting the baskets are part of the church’s “Adopt A Shut-In” program.

“We make them for our people, and we have extras that we give the widows to distribute,” said Merritt. “If someone needs uplifting, the members take baskets to people in their homes.”

The mission doesn’t stop on Easter Sunday, either, Merritt said. The day after Easter, the widows will be “out looking for bargains” for next year.

Last week, Emma Washburn and Merritt picked up the food items to fill the Easter baskets, including a huge variety of snacks like crackers and packets of popcorn, good options for folks with diabetic issues.

“We had all kinds of candy – not just Easter candy,” Merritt noted. “We made big snack bags full of candy.” Small stuffed bunnies, baby chicks and other animals peeked from the baskets, too.

In addition to celebrating the Easter season, the widows said they are rejoicing at returning to their first in-door meeting since the pandemic struck two years ago.

“They look forward to interacting with each other,” Merritt said. “They especially enjoy their long-term projects like the Easter baskets and collecting toys at Christmas for needy children.”

The group’s giving extends to the Salvation Army. They typically add thousands of toys to the major Christmas drive.

“Often widows – especially those with no families nearby – are lonely and having the monthly meetings gets them out of their homes to socialize with others at least twice a month,” Merritt said.

Seeing them buzzing around readying the Easter baskets, one would never guess some members are in their 80s and 90s.

The energetic WFC members have further made time to garner food to donate to the Rockingham Countywide Food Drive each spring.

“They enjoy helping others. It gives them a special purpose in their lives to know that they don’t have to sit home knitting or watching television all the time,” Merritt said. “They can inspire others by keeping active in their golden years. They don’t let their ages stop them!”