Paddlers come out in force to enjoy new ripples along the Dan, Lindsey Bridge weirs
Paddlers come out in force to enjoy new ripples along the Dan, Lindsey Bridge weirs

The Dan River Boat Race 2021 drew a healthy turnout of boating enthusiasts Aug. 7. The day began with a rainstorm that yielded to sunshine for paddlers in the annual event sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center. The year marked the first for boating enthusiasts to enjoy the new Madison River Park at the Lindsey Bridge input where a system of weirs were constructed along the river over the past year. Race results include:

Kayak

16 and under

Men’s Solo—Zack Williamson (36:45)—1st place.

Women’s Solo—Kayden Fiddle (37:48)—1st place.

Kaitlin Richardson (43:35)—2nd place.

17-39

Men’s Solo—Dylan Boles (32:05)—1st

Women’s Solo—Kendra McCurdy (51:03)—1st

Canoe

17-39 Canoe

Men’s Tandem—Packer Elmore/Josh Jenkins (43:15)—1st

Women’s Tandem—Megan Jenkins/Amanda Elmore (49:48)—1st

Mixed Tandem—Kyle Friddle/Hannah Driver (34:37—1st

Kaitlin French/Brandon Turlington (38:17)—2nd

Kayak

40-59

Men’s Solo—Mark Boles (31.46)—1st

Adam Williamson (36:30)—2nd

Women’s Solo—Carol Boles (37:16)—1st

Canoe

40-59

Men’s Solo—Jeff Boles (30:45)—1st

Men’s Tandem—Charles Gorham/Tony Virga (34:57)—1st

Mixed Tandem—Jeff Gobble/Carlene Gobble (29:25)—1st

Kris Bass/Sarah Bass (38:04)—2nd

Kayak

60 & Over

Men’s Solo—Richard Reichelt (32:31)—1st

Ken Layfield (44:31)—2nd

Canoe

60 & Over

Men’s Tandem—Flynt Terry/John Terry (42:41)—1st

Kayak/Canoe

Family

Tandem Kayak—Michael Turlington/Brooke Turlington (34:07)—1st

Stand up Paddleboard

16 and under

Women’s—Kayden Friddle (1:03:40)—1st

17-39 Men’s—Kyle Friddle (1:10:33)—1st

17-39 Women’s—Sunshine Richardson (40:00)—1st

Hannah Driver (1:10:33)—2nd

Racing Kayak (7.4 mi.)

Men’s Open Division

Chad Joyce—1:04:22

Lee Jones—1:09:50

