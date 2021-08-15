Paddlers come out in force to enjoy new ripples along the Dan, Lindsey Bridge weirs

The Dan River Boat Race 2021 drew a healthy turnout of boating enthusiasts Aug. 7. The day began with a rainstorm that yielded to sunshine for paddlers in the annual event sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center. The year marked the first for boating enthusiasts to enjoy the new Madison River Park at the Lindsey Bridge input where a system of weirs were constructed along the river over the past year. Race results include: