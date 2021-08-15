Paddlers come out in force to enjoy new ripples along the Dan, Lindsey Bridge weirs

The Dan River Boat Race 2021 drew a healthy turnout of boating enthusiasts Aug. 7. The day began with a rainstorm that yielded to sunshine for paddlers in the annual event sponsored by Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center. The year marked the first for boating enthusiasts to enjoy the new Madison River Park at the Lindsey Bridge input where a system of weirs were constructed along the river over the past year. Race results include:
Kayak
16 and under
Men’s Solo—Zack Williamson (36:45)—1st place.
Women’s Solo—Kayden Fiddle (37:48)—1st place.
Kaitlin Richardson (43:35)—2nd place.
17-39
Men’s Solo—Dylan Boles (32:05)—1st
Women’s Solo—Kendra McCurdy (51:03)—1st
Canoe
17-39 Canoe
Men’s Tandem—Packer Elmore/Josh Jenkins (43:15)—1st
Women’s Tandem—Megan Jenkins/Amanda Elmore (49:48)—1st
Mixed Tandem—Kyle Friddle/Hannah Driver (34:37—1st
Kaitlin French/Brandon Turlington (38:17)—2nd
Kayak
40-59
Men’s Solo—Mark Boles (31.46)—1st
Adam Williamson (36:30)—2nd
Women’s Solo—Carol Boles (37:16)—1st
Canoe
40-59
Men’s Solo—Jeff Boles (30:45)—1st
Men’s Tandem—Charles Gorham/Tony Virga (34:57)—1st
Mixed Tandem—Jeff Gobble/Carlene Gobble (29:25)—1st
Kris Bass/Sarah Bass (38:04)—2nd
Kayak
60 & Over
Men’s Solo—Richard Reichelt (32:31)—1st
Ken Layfield (44:31)—2nd
Canoe
60 & Over
Men’s Tandem—Flynt Terry/John Terry (42:41)—1st
Kayak/Canoe
Family
Tandem Kayak—Michael Turlington/Brooke Turlington (34:07)—1st
Stand up Paddleboard
16 and under