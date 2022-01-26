Page explains sheriff's duties, improvements to Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about the improvements the sheriff’s office has made over the years to protect county residents.
He noted that because of a law passed by the state legislature in 2010, no felon can become a county sheriff in North Carolina and that all people interested in the office are rigidly screened.
Page also told the club about the civil processes the sheriff’s department is responsible for carrying out, such as dealing with eviction notices.
He highlighted major problems in the county, such as opioid drug abuse and mental health issues and encouraged communities to work together to combat the problems.
Page pointed out that 96% of the drugs found in Rockingham County are coming through Mexico.
The drug and mental health problems extend to the county jail, he explained, saying more inmates than ever are suffering with drug addictions and related mental illness. The sheriff’s office must in turn find professionals to help inmates and transport some inmates to medical facilities for care.
The sheriff talked about new technology his department now uses to help analyze and trace bullet casings back to shooters.
He further explained that the sheriff’s office is responsible for courthouse safety and security. The new courthouse allows law enforcement officials to deliver inmates to trial without walking them in front of the public before court, he said.
And the county’s new jail accommodates 232 inmates, compared to the old jail’s limit of 96. These days, the detention facility averages about 180 inmates most days, Page said.
The Reidsville Kiwanis Club meets each Thursday at noon in the Fellowship Hall of Main Street Methodist Church and invites visitors to attend.
