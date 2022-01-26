Page explains sheriff's duties, improvements to Reidsville Kiwanis

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page spoke to the Reidsville Kiwanis Club about the improvements the sheriff’s office has made over the years to protect county residents.

He noted that because of a law passed by the state legislature in 2010, no felon can become a county sheriff in North Carolina and that all people interested in the office are rigidly screened.

Page also told the club about the civil processes the sheriff’s department is responsible for carrying out, such as dealing with eviction notices.

He highlighted major problems in the county, such as opioid drug abuse and mental health issues and encouraged communities to work together to combat the problems.

Page pointed out that 96% of the drugs found in Rockingham County are coming through Mexico.

The drug and mental health problems extend to the county jail, he explained, saying more inmates than ever are suffering with drug addictions and related mental illness. The sheriff’s office must in turn find professionals to help inmates and transport some inmates to medical facilities for care.