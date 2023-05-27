Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page announced Saturday morning that he is seeking the state GOP's nomination to run for lieutenant governor in the North Carolina 2024 election.

The 66-year-old, who in 2020 served as North Carolina's chair of former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, was re-elected to his sixth term as sheriff in November.

Page, an Eden resident, made the announcement during a news conference at county GOP headquarters in Reidsville at 221 Piedmont Street, flanked by party leaders including Diane Parnell, head of the county GOP.

Page has long positioned himself in the national spotlight on political issues, such as immigration, and attended numerous events at the White House when Trump was president.

He further testified before Congress about law enforcement's role in immigration and served as a member of the National Sheriff’s Association’s Border Security and Immigration Committee.

Since winning his first bid for sheriff in 1998, Page's victories have been decisive. In November he garnered about 66% of the vote over two challengers. He ran unopposed in 2018 and in 2014 swept 76% of ballots.

But over the past three years, Page has been in the spotlight because of a high number of inmate deaths at the Rockingham County Detention Facility, which his office supervises.

In 2021, four inmates died in the jail. Investigators learned that three of the inmates died after jailers failed to check on them at least twice an hour as required by state law. Two of the four died by suicide, investigators found, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Three more inmates died in 2022 at the Wentworth jail. One was a young man who hanged himself with a bedsheet. Investigators found he was not adequately monitored by staff, the Charlotte Observer reported in March. Investigators with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found that two other inmates who died that year lacked required supervision. One overdosed on fentanyl and died nine months after being jailed, an autopsy showed, while the other inmate’s cause of death hasn’t been released, according to the Charlotte Observer's investigative report. A fourth death was recorded at the facility in 2022. A prisoner was in pre-booking and in the custody of the arresting officer prior to being turned over to the jail and died, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

In summary, the Charlotte Observer found that the state DHHS flagged supervision failures in its investigations of six of the seven deaths in the Rockingham jail in 2021 and 2022.

In a 2022 interview about inmate deaths, Page acknowledged staffing issues. He said his jail had added electronic reminders for detention officers and supervisors so that checks aren’t overlooked. Page said in 2022 that jail staff had been enhanced with the addition of two clinicians and a nurse.

On March 3, the first death of 2023 was reported at the Rockingham County Detention Facility. A female inmate was said to have died in her cell from a medical emergency. The sheriff's office said in a news release that they did not suspect suicide or foul play. The death is under investigation.

A 1975 graduate of Reidsville High School, Page served in the U.S. Air Force from 1975-1980. He worked as a detective for the Eden Police Department before running for sheriff.