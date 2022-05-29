Paige Coffman is awarded the 25th annual Lynn H. Smith Memorial Scholarship

EDEN — Paige Coffman, the daughter of Timothy and Teresa Coffman of Eden, and a 2022 Morehead High School graduate, was awarded the 25th annual Lynn H. Smith Memorial Scholarship on May 24.

The $2,000 academic scholarship was formed in 1997 to both honor the memory of Smith and to further the education of Morehead High School graduates who are entering four-year fine arts degree programs. Smith was known for supporting local youth and artists throughout her life and the scholarship was conceived to continue those efforts, organizers said in a news release.

Coffman plans to attend Appalachian State University in Boone in the fall to major in Art and Biology.

She said she’s looking forward to gaining “the knowledge and education provided by Appalachian State’s wonderful art program to learn techniques and skills that I would not be able to learn anywhere else.”

Smith, who died in 1997, was a graduate of Morehead High School where she was a member of the glee club in the late 1960s. A lover of music, she was an active part of the music program at Spray United Methodist Church and many other community events.