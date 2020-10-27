Pandemic claims another Triad restaurant: Coast in High Point says it won't reopen

HIGH POINT — Another local restaurant is calling it quits because of the coronavirus. Coast, a high-end seafood restaurant at Palladium at Deep River has announced on social media that it won’t reopen.
“Unfortunately, due to the negative effects of the COVID pandemic, we have been forced to list the Coast property for sale,” the restaurant said on its Facebook page.
“We want to sincerely thank our thousands upon thousands of fans of Coast over our initial seven months of operating our beautiful new restaurant,” the restaurant said in the post.
Carl and Sandy Wrenn, owners of Steak Street in High Point, opened the 9,650-square-foot Coast restaurant in July 2019. The two-story building features an atrium dining room and a second-floor lounge with rooftop patio overlooking Regal Cinemas movie theater.
The fine-dining restaurant had closed March 17 after Gov. Roy Cooper banned dine-in services to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Coast did not opt to offer takeout and delivery options, which were allowed during the state’s Phase One restrictions.
Coast reopened on June 11 after restrictions were eased to allow indoor dining with social-distancing requirements.
But the reopening was short lived. Coast closed again the next month.
“Despite our intense efforts to operate in Phase Two of the COVID-19 pandemic, after reopening six weeks ago, it appears the majority of the public is still not ready to come out and dine in nice restaurants. Therefore, it is with great regret we must close again until after Labor Day,” the restaurant posted on July 20.
But Labor Day came and went with the restaurant still closed.
In its July 20 post, the restaurant thanked its loyal patrons and “especially our staff that returned during our brief reopening.”
Steak Street will honor Coast gift cards at its restaurant at 3915 Sedgebrook St., a manager said last week.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!