Panthers brings home regular season conference championship

KING – The red-hot Panthers continued to check boxes off of their preseason to-do list as they brought home the 2021-2022 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship following a 67-61 win over West Stokes Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats took control in the early going, fueled by James Spanhour’s dominance in the low post as he scored 11 points. A 3-pointer by Keyon Rawley and six more points from Cam Edmonds gave West Stokes the early edge.
Meanwhile Morehead’s Hayden Friese kept the Panthers in the game as he knocked down a pair of 3’s along with another by Trip Boothe to stay within striking distance down 22-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Morehead’s defense was much better in the second period, holding Spanhour in-check. Friese knocked down two more triples and guard Makel Smith drained one as well as the Panthers trimmed the lead to 36-35 at halftime.
Smith, who was held scoreless in the opening frame, continued to build on his production in the second quarter as he hit a trio of 3-pointers and Lucas Lynn got in on the action from beyond the arc draining another as Morehead took over with a 51-48 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Although, West Stokes finally locked down the MHS perimeter as the Wildcats didn’t allow another 3-pointer down the stretch, the Panthers instead attacked the rim. When the shots didn’t go down, the Morehead drew contact and closed out the win with 12 of 14 free throws to secure the regular season title.
“I told the guys I was super-proud of them. I don’t think we’ve won a regular season conference title since 1992 or 1993, so right around 30 years so that’s something we can take from it,” Morehead head basketball coach Damien Price said.
The coach said after getting killed in the post in the opening frame by Spanhour, something had to change.
“He had his way with us in the first quarter. But we started getting some stops and were able to get out in transition and I think he got a little winded. We made him play defense and we went to a zone, posted him up and were able to go over the top and that cut down on his touches as well,” said Price.
Smith ended up with a game-high 22 points including four 3-pointers. Friese added 20, including four 3-pointers and Lynn had 17 while knocking down 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
Rawley led the Wildcats with 21, including five 3-point baskets. Edmonds had 17 and Spaunhour closed out with 13 points.
Price said part of what has made this team so special from a scoring standpoint has been their ability to adapt to the defense and knowing who has the hot-hand.
“That’s part of being a good team. When one guy is down, it’s up to the rest to pick him up. As far as Makel, the last two or three games he only had a couple of baskets in the first quarter and ended up scoring big. I think that is just indicative of his growth. In the early going, he was trying to force shots in the first quarter, but as it wore on, the game started to come to him and if it wasn’t there, he would kick it to a teammate. That was the thing against West Stokes. Hayden Friese really carried us that first half and our guys were unselfish enough to find him,” said Price.
The Panthers enter the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament after winning four-straight and eight out of their last nine games.
Less than 24 hours prior, Morehead closed out a sweep over arch-rival Reidsville on the road by a 75-63 margin Friday night.
UP NEXT: Any way you slice it, Morehead is going to have a rematch with one of the two teams they played last weekend. No. 5 Reidsville travels to take on No. 4 West Stokes in the first round of the conference tournament and the winner plays the Panthers in the second round Tuesday in Eden. Morehead is the host site of this year’s tournament in the semi-finals and championship rounds.
BOX SCORE
M 14 21 16 16 67
W 22 14 12 13 61