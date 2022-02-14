Panthers brings home regular season conference championship

“I told the guys I was super-proud of them. I don’t think we’ve won a regular season conference title since 1992 or 1993, so right around 30 years so that’s something we can take from it,” Morehead head basketball coach Damien Price said.

The coach said after getting killed in the post in the opening frame by Spanhour, something had to change.

“He had his way with us in the first quarter. But we started getting some stops and were able to get out in transition and I think he got a little winded. We made him play defense and we went to a zone, posted him up and were able to go over the top and that cut down on his touches as well,” said Price.

Smith ended up with a game-high 22 points including four 3-pointers. Friese added 20, including four 3-pointers and Lynn had 17 while knocking down 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

Rawley led the Wildcats with 21, including five 3-point baskets. Edmonds had 17 and Spaunhour closed out with 13 points.

Price said part of what has made this team so special from a scoring standpoint has been their ability to adapt to the defense and knowing who has the hot-hand.