Panthers legendary broadcaster Mick Mixon ready for long walk into the sunset

"And I thought, 'Thomas Davis is now my brother,'" Mixon said. "Who does that? It was so classy and cool that he did that. . . .

"Some of them feel like my children. And I love all of my children, but some of them I love more than others."

That's going to make it hard to step away, but he has another goal in mind.

At 62, Mixon's reached the age where people start thinking about retirement. And he's haunted by the fact his parents were never able to.

His parents, Forest Orion Mixon Jr. and Sandra Mixon, were killed in a commercial airline crash in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1989. They were 57 and 54 at the time, never able to reach the moment Mixon's hoping for in 2022.

His father was a chemical engineer, who wanted nothing more than to get in his workshop to build things. His mother was an artist, with many more masterpieces to create.