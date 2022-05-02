Paraglider crashes near Madison, listed in critical condition

MADISON — Local paraglider and soap company owner James Sutherland crashed his motorized ultralight craft on Monday evening near the banks of the Dan River, emergency workers said.

Sutherland, who was flying alone, was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health's trauma center shortly after the crash, officials said. As of 8 p.m. that night, he was listed in critical condition, according to Capt. Roy Stewart of the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad, who worked the accident.

Family members said Sutherland, who apparently fell in a stand of tall trees, suffered a compound fracture of the femur and underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday.

Stewart said Sutherland crashed in a wooded area off Dan Valley Road, about an eighth of a mile from Madison town limits. Deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office manned the crash site, located just behind the former Y & W Hardware Store and near a local sod farm close to the banks of the Dan, until late Monday night.

Sutherland was able to call 911 to report his accident and was conscious when rescue workers arrived at the site, Stewart said. Motorists who witnessed the crash also called in, he said.

Rescue workers did not know the cause of the crash Monday night. And it was not clear which regulatory agency will investigate the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration does not oversee investigations involving ultralight aircraft, such as motorized paragliders, the agency's spokesman said.

Sutherland, an owner of Charlie's Soap, a manufacturer of a national and internationally popular biodegradable soap made in Mayodan and Stoneville, is known for floating over the region on most fair weather evenings.

He is beloved by many of the area's children for his ritual of dropping toy plastic paratroopers from high altitudes to land in playgrounds and on youngster's lawns. An avid photographer, he has chronicled several major news events in recent years, contributing aerial photos to local news agencies, including RockinghamNow and the News & Record.