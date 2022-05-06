Paraglider recovering after Monday crash near Madison, eager to fly again

MADISON — Local paraglider and soap company owner James Sutherland is recovering from a broken femur after he crashed his motorized ultralight craft on Monday evening near the banks of the Dan River, family members said.

Sutherland, 44, who was flying alone, was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health’s trauma center shortly after the crash and underwent surgery there on Tuesday to repair a compound fracture of his left femur, according to his brother, Morgan Sutherland of Madison.

Now home and resting, Sutherland "is getting around with a little bit of help, but it looks like he is going to recover nicely,'' his brother said.

And getting back in the air is on the pilot's mind, friends and family said. "He has talked about how long it’s going to be until he can go back up, and he seems very gung-ho about it,'' Morgan Sutherland said.

And the motorized paragliding community is ready to offer support, the brother said.

"Several people who have flown with him have been in touch and said they are ready to go up whenever he is.''

A tenacious flyer who had recently begun offering motorized paraglider lessons using a tandem rig, Sutherland is scrappy, friends and family said.

"I know that physical injury has not held him down long,'' his brother said, adding that Sutherland stays in shape by doing Tai Chi. "He busted his right leg 20 years ago and now has full mobility in it. They couldn’t keep him down then. If he wants to go there, he's going to go there, leg brace be damned. He is very in tune with his physical abilities and knows what his body can handle.''

A seasoned pilot with more than 1,000 hours of experience operating his aircraft, Sutherland fell into a stand of tall trees after his engine stalled at around 300 feet Monday evening at around 6 p.m.

He credited tree limbs for breaking the last 30 feet of his fall in a densely wooded area off Dan Valley Road, about an eighth of a mile from the Madison town limits. The stall caused his broad sail to collapse, witnesses and family members said.

Sutherland was able to call 911 to report his accident and was conscious when rescue workers arrived at the site, Stewart said. Motorists who witnessed the crash also called in, he said.

Sutherland, an owner of Charlie’s Soap, a manufacturer of a national and internationally popular biodegradable soap made in Mayodan and Stoneville, is known for floating over the region on most fair weather evenings. And Sutherland had offered his time through Resurgence PPG, a national nonprofit group that teaches disabled veterans to paraglide.

Sutherland is beloved by many of the area’s children for his ritual of dropping toy plastic paratroopers from high altitudes to land in playgrounds and on youngsters' lawns. An avid photographer, he has chronicled several major news events in recent years, contributing aerial photos to local news agencies, including RockinghamNow and the News & Record.

Morgan Sutherland on Friday said that an exact cause of the paraglider engine failure has not been determined.