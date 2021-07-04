Paramedics make great addition to UNC Rockingham's ED

EDEN — Since coming to UNC Rockingham Health Care in January as the director of emergency services, nurse Jon McMurphy has looked for ways to make the emergency department run more efficiently.

In June, he launched a strategy that is doing just that. McMurphy put paramedics to work in UNC Rockingham’s emergency department, where they serve as liaisons between nurses and ED techs.

Three paramedics started in June: Holden Flynn, Shawn Farmer and Misty Toler. A fourth, Karlissa Warner, will start in late July, and McMurphy hopes to hire three more.

“It’s a great plan,” said emergency physician Joseph Dell’aria, who is impressed with the paramedics’ level of skills.

That’s due in part to McMurphy’s hiring strategy. As a veteran of emergency medicine, he values the work paramedics do in the field, but he knows that for some, it only whets their appetite to become more entrenched in a healthcare setting.

He looks for those paramedics who are motivated to continue their education. Three of his new hires are either enrolled in nursing school or are in the process of enrolling. Another has applied to a physician assistant program.