Parents, concerned citizens say RCS will see sick kids, ultimately shutter campuses

EDEN – In five days, buses will roll, first period buzzers will ring and about 11,700 school kids will pour into Rockingham County public school classrooms. And with a countywide infection rate of nearly 12%, the math shows an estimated 1,404 may very well carry the highly contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus into classrooms.
Despite such risks and cautions from several of the county’s veteran physicians that schools should practice masking and rigorous social distancing, the Rockingham County School Board on Aug. 9 voted unanimously to make masks optional for students, teachers and staff on the district’s 22 campuses this school year.
The seven-member board was presented a 1,200-signature petition from parents who opposed a mask mandate, and the board heard from more than a dozen opponents during public comment at the board meeting.
But a healthy number of parents and concerned citizens say they believe the board has made a reckless decision, leaving families few options, heightening risk for the broader community and guaranteeing schools will eventually be forced back online once outbreaks occur.
Social media is full of correspondence this week from worried parents who say they fear their kids will get sick and unmasked in-person learning is an exercise in futility.
Indeed, state and federal laws require students who are exposed to COVID-19 at school to quarantine at home. So a series of outbreaks within the RCS district could conceivably send scores of students, teachers and staff into isolation off campus, crippling classroom learning as happened during the height of the pandemic last year.
Meanwhile, in bordering southwest, Virginia, where state law mandates masks, Danville Public Schools discovered at least eight cases of COVID-19 last week at six schools during the district’s first week of classes, according to the Danville Register & Bee.
Rockingham parents, who contend masks should be optional at school, have suggested in school board meetings that parents who are uncomfortable sending students to a mask-optional school should enroll them in the district’s virtual academy.
But virtual learning through RCS is available only to students in 4th through 8th grades this year, meaning thousands of kids are without the option.
Registration for the online learning option, provided through Pearson Academy, ended on Aug.13 with 57 students choosing the option, RCS spokesman Adam Powell said on Tuesday.
Parents were able to enroll their child in the online curriculum by making a year-long commitment to stick to the online regimen without an option to return to in-person instruction this school year.
While vaccines are available to kids 12 and older, a great number of the county’s students are both too young for the COVID-19 vaccine and too young for the virtual learning option. The exact number of kids below age 12 in the district was not immediately available on Tuesday, Powell said.
And the delta variant of COVID-19, which is the dominant form of the virus infecting individuals in the county, state and nation, is proving to be highly transmissible among children, sending thousands to hospitals across the nation in fast-climbing numbers, studies show.
The Washington Post reported this week that on June 24, 8,447 new COVID-19 cases among children were reported nationwide. And by Aug. 5, the number had grown to 93,824. In fact, since the start of the pandemic, children have made up a cumulative 14.3 % of all COVID-19 cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, the Washington Post report cited. Reidsville’s Sid Baker, a former RCS teacher who served on the North Carolina Association of Educators’ Board of Directors, said he is very disappointed by the board’s mask decision. “The board has maintained an unyielding position on any and everything that they deem infringes on personal liberty and their ‘rights.’ Children and teachers will suffer from the board’s insensitive decision,’’ Baker said. “The delta variant continues to infect people in numbers approaching last summer. Our health care professionals haven’t recovered from the last 18 months and are now preparing for a deluge of new coronavirus patients. This is so sad and so unnecessary. Virtual learning has its flaws. And I feel that we may have to return to that if there isn’t an intervention soon.’’ Madison parent Sonya Newquist agreed that without a mask mandate, infection rates will likely force a return to Zoom classrooms, disrupting her 16-year-old daughter Shelby Parker’s school year at McMichael High in Mayodan.“Everybody in my household is vaccinated. (Shelby’s) vaccinated. And I made sure to get her last shot so she would be protected for the beginning of school. And now they’re going in half cocked,’’ Newquist said of the board’s vote. Once enough students test positive for the virus, RCS will be forced to return to virtual instruction like last year, Newquist said. “I think parents are going to let (students) go (to school in person) until there’s an outbreak, and then it’s gonna be back to online and there’s gonna be mass scrambling to once again try and find sitters, after-school care ... when this is something that we could avoid.’’ Reidsville parent Ashanti Crawford wants board members to reconsider their mask vote. “Will there be an option to place my child back in a virtual learning environment for the high school setting?’’ Crawford said. “Taking a gamble with my child’s life will never be an option for me, and I’m sure that stands for a lot of parents in this district.’’ Doctors, including Reidsville obstetrician John Ferguson, told the board on Aug. 9 that if school kids contract COVID-19, they may easily spread it to their elders. Baker said he worries about such transmission, too. He said he’s already lost several friends to the virus — friends who were not vaccinated. “Older adults who aren’t vaccinated are at a high risk of getting COVID-19. By making masks optional, there is an increased chance of children and educators exposing unsuspecting adults, i.e. grandparents, and others, to this virus,’’ Baker said. “We can do better. Society has turned this pandemic into a political spectacle. It is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a health issue and we need to act accordingly.’’