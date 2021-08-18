Parents, concerned citizens say RCS will see sick kids, ultimately shutter campuses

The Washington Post reported this week that on June 24, 8,447 new COVID-19 cases among children were reported nationwide. And by Aug. 5, the number had grown to 93,824. In fact, since the start of the pandemic, children have made up a cumulative 14.3 % of all COVID-19 cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, the Washington Post report cited. Reidsville’s Sid Baker, a former RCS teacher who served on the North Carolina Association of Educators’ Board of Directors, said he is very disappointed by the board’s mask decision. “The board has maintained an unyielding position on any and everything that they deem infringes on personal liberty and their ‘rights.’ Children and teachers will suffer from the board’s insensitive decision,’’ Baker said. “The delta variant continues to infect people in numbers approaching last summer. Our health care professionals haven’t recovered from the last 18 months and are now preparing for a deluge of new coronavirus patients. This is so sad and so unnecessary. Virtual learning has its flaws. And I feel that we may have to return to that if there isn’t an intervention soon.’’ Madison parent Sonya Newquist agreed that without a mask mandate, infection rates will likely force a return to Zoom classrooms, disrupting her 16-year-old daughter Shelby Parker’s school year at McMichael High in Mayodan.“Everybody in my household is vaccinated. (Shelby’s) vaccinated. And I made sure to get her last shot so she would be protected for the beginning of school. And now they’re going in half cocked,’’ Newquist said of the board’s vote. Once enough students test positive for the virus, RCS will be forced to return to virtual instruction like last year, Newquist said. “I think parents are going to let (students) go (to school in person) until there’s an outbreak, and then it’s gonna be back to online and there’s gonna be mass scrambling to once again try and find sitters, after-school care ... when this is something that we could avoid.’’ Reidsville parent Ashanti Crawford wants board members to reconsider their mask vote. “Will there be an option to place my child back in a virtual learning environment for the high school setting?’’ Crawford said. “Taking a gamble with my child’s life will never be an option for me, and I’m sure that stands for a lot of parents in this district.’’ Doctors, including Reidsville obstetrician John Ferguson, told the board on Aug. 9 that if school kids contract COVID-19, they may easily spread it to their elders. Baker said he worries about such transmission, too. He said he’s already lost several friends to the virus — friends who were not vaccinated. “Older adults who aren’t vaccinated are at a high risk of getting COVID-19. By making masks optional, there is an increased chance of children and educators exposing unsuspecting adults, i.e. grandparents, and others, to this virus,’’ Baker said. “We can do better. Society has turned this pandemic into a political spectacle. It is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It is a health issue and we need to act accordingly.’’