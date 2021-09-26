Parkinson’s cut short his first try at the Appalachian Trail — but he refuses to give up

“I would say that out of everything, out of every view I got to have, out of every person I met, every bit of time on the trail, the time I got with Dan was one of the greatest things that’s happened to me,” he said. “It’s like my Parkinson’s life has its own top 10. So, I would definitely say that’s a top five moment for me with my post-Parkinson’s diagnosis.”

Getting back out on the Appalachian Trail

Vilardebo continues to remain committed to staying active and training, which is where Rock Steady Boxing comes into play. It’s boxing that empowers people to fight back, literally and physically. Vilardebo is a new fan of the non-contact boxing fitness lessons. Since April, he has added boxing to his regimen with plans to get in better shape, lose more weight and tackle the Appalachian Trail again this fall. This time, he’s going at it alone.

The goal is to start at the Appalachian Trail Southern Terminus in Gilmer County, Georgia, to hike the Georgia section of the trail in nine days. Preparation will be different this time, however. Pacing and hiking with weight are priorities, and a recent birthday hike at Mount Mitchell — the highest elevation east of the Mississippi — served as practice. He hiked the ridgeline of Mount Mitchell in four hours, driving to the top and hiking the peaks.