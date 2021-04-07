Part II: Women Who Shaped My Life

“It must be difficult to do all the right things and see little recognition for your sacrifices and h ard work. To know that life is not fair is a hard lesson to learn. One thing to remember though is that all those “right” things you did weren’t done for others. They were done because you were incapable of doing anything other than what is right... Perhaps you need to read Emerson and Thoreau again … Remember you are an intelligent sensitive caring lovely person and you will continue to make a difference to those lucky enough to know you and I’m glad that you have let me in to your life.”