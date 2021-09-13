Party like it's 2019: N.C. Folk Festival getting there

GREENSBORO — The words they may not know but from the toddlers to the grandpas, the crowd at the Lee Wrangler Stage is on its feet dancing and clapping to East African retro-pop sounds.

And to loosely borrow from Prince, his Purple Badness, the crowd is partying like it is 2019, the year before COVID-19 largely canceled most in-person entertainment.

Couples, sections — those toddlers with their grandparents, with older siblings. By themselves. In-person.

After the multicultural North Carolina Folk Festival went virtual in 2020, it returned to Greensboro last weekend with about three dozen acts from genres as diverse as hip-hop, jazz, Western swing and Southern rock. It continued through 6 p.m. Sunday.

“This is our first time here and I wasn’t sure what to expect,” lead singer Alsarah of the group Alsarah & the Nubatones said after leaving the stage.

“This crowd has been wonderful,” said Alsarah, who, like Beyoncé and Cher, goes by just her first name.

The festival added COVID-19 safeguards, such as sprinkling touchless hand sanitation stations throughout the downtown site. Masks were optional but suggested at the outdoor event. Cone Health also had a tent for vaccinations. Several people waited to get them.