Pass selected to play in annual NCCA 2021 East-West All-Star basketball game

Former Reidsville point guard Breon Pass was one of just 20 elite players state-wide selected to play in the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game to be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated high school basketball players from across the state.

Pass, who accepted a full scholarship to play basketball at NC State this fall, closed out his career at Reidsville as the programs all-time leading scorer with 2,219 total points in his four-year varsity stint.

He spearheaded the Rams to claim the 2021 2A Mid-State Conference regular season title. In addition, he led Reidsville to the third-round of the NCHSAA playoffs this past season where the Rams (12-2) lost to the eventual state champions Farmville Central (15-0).

During his senior season at Reidsville, Pass averaged 32.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 87% from the free throw line.

The NCCA East-West All-Star game features players that have competed against one another on the same circuit for years at both the high school and AAU level. For Pass, in this year’s game, he will face a couple of familiar former post season opponents from this past season including Farmville Central’s Leontae Kornegay-Moye and Terquavion Smith.