Pass selected to play in annual NCCA 2021 East-West All-Star basketball game
Former Reidsville point guard Breon Pass was recently selected to play in the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game to be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

 PAUL SETLIFF / 1ST & 10 PHOTOGRAPHY

Former Reidsville point guard Breon Pass was one of just 20 elite players state-wide selected to play in the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game to be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated high school basketball players from across the state.

Pass, who accepted a full scholarship to play basketball at NC State this fall, closed out his career at Reidsville as the programs all-time leading scorer with 2,219 total points in his four-year varsity stint.

He spearheaded the Rams to claim the 2021 2A Mid-State Conference regular season title. In addition, he led Reidsville to the third-round of the NCHSAA playoffs this past season where the Rams (12-2) lost to the eventual state champions Farmville Central (15-0).

During his senior season at Reidsville, Pass averaged 32.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 87% from the free throw line.

The NCCA East-West All-Star game features players that have competed against one another on the same circuit for years at both the high school and AAU level. For Pass, in this year’s game, he will face a couple of familiar former post season opponents from this past season including Farmville Central’s Leontae Kornegay-Moye and Terquavion Smith.

It’s been a banner year for the two-sport star. In addition to receiving All-State honors in basketball, Pass also received the Offensive MVP Award after the Reidsville football team won the 2021 2A NCHSAA football state championship with a 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage May 8. He scored two touchdowns in the game. In addition to multiple basketball scholarship offers, Pass received more than a dozen D1 football offers, but  ultimately decided the hardwood was where he wanted to be.

Men’s West Roster

Player                 Position Height Weight School

Breon Pass           G             6-0      175       Reidsville

Ayden Baker         C             6-7      190       South Point

Brock Bowen         G            6-0      175       Weddington

Knoah Carver        G            6-3      180       Ardrey Kell

Daniel Cooper       G            6-3       187      Grimsley

Chris Ford             F            6-5       210      North Mecklenburg

Jonathan Foust      G           6-2       184      Providence Grove

Peyton Gerald        F           6-8       200      Artrey Kell

Caleb Lominac       C           6-6       210      North Buncombe

Grant Thompson    F           6-5       190      Southern Alamance

Head Coach: Sonny Schofield, Statesville

Assistant: Billy Martin, RJ Reynolds

Men’s East Roster

Player                          Position Height Weight School

Daylan Askew                  G            6-4      160       Hertford County

Daylan Berry                   G            6-4      170       Panther Creek

Bennie Brooks                  F             6-4      210      East Carteret

D’Marco Dunn                  G             6-5     180      Westover

Bradlee Haskell                G             6-2     172      Pinecrest

Leontae Kornegay-Moye    C             6-7     205      Farmville Central

Matthew Lockear               F             6-4     185      Lumberton

Kenny Noland                   G             6-3     180      Friendship

Terquavion Smith              G             6-3     170      Farmville Central

Lucas Taylor                     G             6-6     190      Heritage

Head Coach: Eric Davis, Laney

Assistant Coach: Bobby Williams, Riverside Martin

