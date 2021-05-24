Pass selected to play in annual NCCA 2021 East-West All-Star basketball game

Former Reidsville point guard Breon Pass was one of just 20 elite players state-wide selected to play in the annual North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star game to be played July 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum. The game will feature some of the best recently graduated high school basketball players from across the state.
Pass, who accepted a full scholarship to play basketball at NC State this fall, closed out his career at Reidsville as the programs all-time leading scorer with 2,219 total points in his four-year varsity stint.
He spearheaded the Rams to claim the 2021 2A Mid-State Conference regular season title. In addition, he led Reidsville to the third-round of the NCHSAA playoffs this past season where the Rams (12-2) lost to the eventual state champions Farmville Central (15-0).
During his senior season at Reidsville, Pass averaged 32.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game while shooting 87% from the free throw line.
The NCCA East-West All-Star game features players that have competed against one another on the same circuit for years at both the high school and AAU level. For Pass, in this year’s game, he will face a couple of familiar former post season opponents from this past season including Farmville Central’s Leontae Kornegay-Moye and Terquavion Smith.
It’s been a banner year for the two-sport star. In addition to receiving All-State honors in basketball, Pass also received the Offensive MVP Award after the Reidsville football team won the 2021 2A NCHSAA football state championship with a 35-6 win over Mountain Heritage May 8. He scored two touchdowns in the game. In addition to multiple basketball scholarship offers, Pass received more than a dozen D1 football offers, but ultimately decided the hardwood was where he wanted to be.
Men’s West Roster
Player Position Height Weight School
Breon Pass G 6-0 175 Reidsville
Ayden Baker C 6-7 190 South Point
Brock Bowen G 6-0 175 Weddington
Knoah Carver G 6-3 180 Ardrey Kell
Daniel Cooper G 6-3 187 Grimsley
Chris Ford F 6-5 210 North Mecklenburg
Jonathan Foust G 6-2 184 Providence Grove
Peyton Gerald F 6-8 200 Artrey Kell
Caleb Lominac C 6-6 210 North Buncombe
Grant Thompson F 6-5 190 Southern Alamance
Head Coach: Sonny Schofield, Statesville
Assistant: Billy Martin, RJ Reynolds
Men’s East Roster
Player Position Height Weight School
Daylan Askew G 6-4 160 Hertford County
Daylan Berry G 6-4 170 Panther Creek
Bennie Brooks F 6-4 210 East Carteret
D’Marco Dunn G 6-5 180 Westover
Bradlee Haskell G 6-2 172 Pinecrest
Leontae Kornegay-Moye C 6-7 205 Farmville Central
Matthew Lockear F 6-4 185 Lumberton
Kenny Noland G 6-3 180 Friendship