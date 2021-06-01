Patriotic Playland makes for Splashing Surprise

Trey Barker wrestled with yards of plastic, drop cords and air pumps until he erected a patriotic playland as a Memorial Day surprise for his four kids.

"They'll be home in 30 minutes and they don't know about it,'' he said with a grin, making sure inflatable water guns were well-positioned for spraying slide riders.

Once home to their W. Murphy Street home in Madison, Cameron, 7, Kaegan, 12, Rylan, 11, and Lily, 4, splashed about for hours as their dad and mom Pam Barker relaxed in rocking chairs just outside the splash zone.

Dad Trey Barker wrestled with yards of plastic, drop cords and air pumps until he erected a patriotic playland as a Memorial Day surprise for his four kids.

"They'll be home in 30 minutes and they don't know about it,'' he said with a grin, making sure inflatable water guns were well-positioned for spraying slide riders.

Once home to their W. Murphy Street home in Madison, Cameron, 7, Kaegan, 12, Rylan, 11, and Lily, 4, splashed about for hours as their dad and mom Pam Barker relaxed in rocking chairs just outside the splash zone.