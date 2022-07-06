Patriotic Pomp: Rockingham County waved the flag --- from golf carts, wagons, bikes, and tiny Jeeps

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Patriotic playtime was in full swing across the county over the weekend with golf carts on parade, pooches in their red, white and blue finery, and kids enjoying carnival rides and ripe watermelon.

The Eden Kiwanis Club’s annual Ole Fashioned 4th of July Celebration at Morehead High School’s Panther Stadium grounds drew a healthy crowd for carnival rides and games, as well as delicious “fair food’’ like fried Oreos, funnel cakes, sausages and spiral fries.

On the Fourth, Carolina Kool took the stage in early afternoon, followed by The Bullet Band from and The Holiday Band.

Meanwhile, on the morning of July 4, townspeople and their pets lined up for Eden’s Annual July 4th Fun Parade downtown, an event sponsored by Fair Funeral home each year.

Golf carts, strollers, bikes, trikes, cars and dogs were festooned for the occasion that wound through downtown and featured a life-size eagle accompanying hotdog-topped golf cart.

Over in western Rockingham County, families gathered for golf cart fellowship at Elliott Duncan Memorial Park near downtown. And children frolicked in the grassy park as costumed patriotic pets vied for a prize as best-dressed canine.