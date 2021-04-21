Patrons discuss their love of Rockingham libraries during National Library Week

Rockingham County Public Library patrons recently explained to Mable Scott, county public information officer, why they love their library during National Library Week. Each entry received an insulated, lunch tote.

Suzannah Foster of Eden

“I am an avid reader and I visit the Eden library often. If not for them, I would be spending a fortune on books. They are always ready to help me and go out of their way to locate a book for me. I cannot thank them enough for all they do. With all the advancements in technology, they keep up with it but still cater to the old ‘book worms.’”

Jacob A. Wingfield of Madison

“I have lived in Madison for over 15 years now, Rockingham County 20 years, and have seen many changes in location and structure of our public library. However, the library has always had a positive impact on my life,” Wingfield said.