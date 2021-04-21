Patrons discuss their love of Rockingham libraries during National Library Week

Rockingham County Public Library patrons recently explained to Mable Scott, county public information officer, why they love their library during National Library Week. Each entry received an insulated, lunch tote.
Suzannah Foster of Eden
“I am an avid reader and I visit the Eden library often. If not for them, I would be spending a fortune on books. They are always ready to help me and go out of their way to locate a book for me. I cannot thank them enough for all they do. With all the advancements in technology, they keep up with it but still cater to the old ‘book worms.’”
Jacob A. Wingfield of Madison
“I have lived in Madison for over 15 years now, Rockingham County 20 years, and have seen many changes in location and structure of our public library. However, the library has always had a positive impact on my life,” Wingfield said.
“It was a place for me to escape into reading during my middle school years when I struggled mentally and socially. It supported me throughout high school in finding sources and fast internet for school assignments. During this time it was also a place to meet for library dates with my high school sweetheart who is now my wife. When struggling finding jobs and submitting college applications and other forms, the library provided access to computers, printers and supportive staff to assist me. Now as an adult it is where I vote and take my nephews to find books and engage them in reading,” Wingfield said.
“The Madison Public Library has always meant the world to me. My first child is due this month and I already can’t wait to take her to our library when she gets older. Thank you so much for everything you do.”
Rockingham County has branch libraries in Reidsville, Eden, Madison-Mayodan, and Stoneville, plus a Bookmobile for community outreach and homebound services. For more information about your county library system, visit: http://rockingham.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/home.