PBR Rodeo brings unique and welcome distraction to Piedmont-triad area

GREENSBORO – Fans packed the house to witness the world’s top professional bull riders put on a show most won’t soon forget at the PBR Unleash The Beast Union Home Mortgage Invitational presented by Bass Pro Shops last weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Holy cow, excuse the pun, but those riders are either some of the bravest men in the world or maybe a little crazy to saddle-up on ferocious bulls that are bred to buck.
The animals that weigh 1,500 pounds and up, violently and unpredictably spin and leap frantically in an effort to eject a rider holding on for dear life.
It’s a death-defying sport that kept thousands of spectators on the edge of their collective seats on both Saturday and Sunday.
The event was a little bit like a rock concert and modern day WWE wrestling match all rolled into one, complete with pyrotechnic introductions for the riders willing to momentarily put their health and lives on the line for mere seconds of glory and a healthy purse if they live to tell the tale.
Montanha claims first win since 2019
Contestant Claudio Montanha Jr. from Pacaembu, Brazil emerged as the weekend winner claiming his first PBR Unleash The Beast buckle since 2019.
The 32-year-old Montanha was 3-for-3 over the two-day event, finishing second in Round 1 with an 89-point ride on Express Lane Friday night.
His positive momentum continued Sunday afternoon with two rides that earned him the championship PBR win.
In Round 2, Montanha made the 8-second whistle for an 88.75-point score, which put him in the lead heading into the championship round.
Montanha, a four-time PBR World Finals qualifier, rode the bull CopperPoint Swagger in the championship round.
He did not disappoint the crowd as he tallied an 88-point ride in a walk-off victory.
For complete weekend results and more information on upcoming events, visit pbr.com.