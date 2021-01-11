PBS' 'Masterpiece' marks 50th year with challenges ahead

The Public Broadcasting Service also ensures that its programming is reaching viewers, especially younger ones, where and how they watch TV, which increasingly is anywhere but on a stuck-to-the-wall screen. While PBS may be viewed primarily as a traditional broadcaster, its programs (and educational initiatives) are available online.

“Masterpiece" streams on PBS.org and the PBS Video app to an audience that skews younger than its broadcast viewership, with nearly 40 percent under the age of 55, according to PBS.

The showcase also is responding to the growing call for inclusivity in Hollywood screen projects, Simpson said. That would seem daunting when it comes to ethnic diversity, given that the series’ period dramas traditionally skew white, but she said it can and is being done.

That requires the cooperation of British TV producers, whose industry has faced its own sharp criticism for long minimizing people of color as actors and creators.

“I’ve had some terrific, serious conversations in which it’s clear to me that our U.K. producers are as committed as we are” to adding diversity across the board, including in writing, directing and acting, Simpson said.