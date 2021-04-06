Person County pulls away late to claim road win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – In what was a tight ball game for the majority of the night, things eventually went south for Rockingham in the fourth quarter as Person eventually pulled away in a 44-21 Mid-State 3A Conference win over the Cougars Monday night.
With the game tied at 21-21, Person first caught a big break on special teams that resulted in a score, followed by a turnover in the red zone that resulted in another which helped the Rockets take control.
After a scoreless first quarter, Rockingham quarterback Luke Smith spotted Sam Smith on a post route, and after breaking a tackle, Smith eventually made it to the end zone for a 29 yard touchdown for the 7-0 lead following the Juan Gonzalez P.A.T. on the opening play of the second quarter.
The Rockets would answer on the ensuing possession however, mounting an impressive 14-play drive that culminated with a 3 yard touchdown run by Dashaun Brownto tie the game at 7-7 with 5:57 to go in the second quarter.
Persons defense forced a three-and-out on Rockingham’s next possession and the Rockets took advantage when running back Kentrayle Holloway bounced to the left sideline and raced 50 yards for a touchdown and the 14-7 advantage with 2:04 remaining.
Rockingham responded on their next drive when Smith was flushed out of the pocket then launched a 37 yard touchdown pass to Dylan Apple to tie the game at 14-14 right before halftime.
Rockingham had to kick off to start the third quarter and decided to take a gamble to try and seize the momentum with the onside attempt, but it backfired, as the ball bounced right into the hands of Jerry Oakley who broke the line in stride and raced 55 yards, virtually untouched for a touchdown to give the Rockets the 21-14 lead.
The Cougars answered again when Smith hit Dylan Apple on a 39 yard strike to set up a first and goal at the 14 yard line. Two plays later, Ryan Covington scored from 10 yards out to tie the score at 21-21 with 8:47 to go in the third period.
Person pulled back out front on a 15 yard touchdown run later in the third and then added a 26 yard field goal by Orlando Gonzalez Bello for the 30-21 in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter.
After the Rockets defense forced a four-and-out which gave Person possession on the doorstep of the red zone, Holloway scored from 7 yards out to basically put the game out of reach with 4:14 to go.
The Rockets got the ball back one more time with great field position, and rather than running out the clock, they took a shot to the end zone after the Cougars had pulled their starters. Person quarterback Ridge Clayton threw a 15 yard pass to Aquowne Terrell for a touchdown to account for the 44-21 final score much to the dismay of many on the Rockingham sideline.
Person had 179 yards rushing and 77 passing on the night. Clayton was 8 of 18 passing.
Rockingham had 65 yards rushing and 176 passing on a night where Smith had 11 completions on 17 attempts.
UP NEXT:
Rockingham (2-3) hosts Morehead (1-4) in the regular season finale on April 9 at 7 p.m. The Panthers are coming off a 49-7 loss to Northern Guilford (5-1) last Monday.
Person (3-3) hosts Northeast Guilford (0-6) Friday at 6:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
P 0 14 7 23 44
R 0 14 7 0 21
SCORING LOG
Second Quarter
R Luke Smith throws 29 yard touchdown pass to Sam Smith. P.A.T. Juan Gonzalez, 7-0, 11:48
P Dashaun Brown runs for 3 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Orlando Gonzalez Bello, 7-7, 5:57
P Kentrayle Holloway runs 50 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Bello, 14-7, 2:04
R Smith throws 37 yard touchdown pass to Dylan Apple. P.A.T. Juan Gonzalez, 14-14, :30.7
Third Quarter
P Jerry Oakley returned onside kick 55 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Bello, 21-14, 11:52.
R Ryan Covington runs for 10 yard touchdown. P.A.T. Juan Gonzalez. 21-21, 8:47
P Kentrayle Holloway runs 15 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. blocked. 27-21, 5:45
Fourth Quarter
P Bello kicks 26 yard field goal. 30-21, 8:16
P Holloway runs 7 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Bello, 37-21, 4:14
P Ridge Clayton throws 15 yard pass to Aquowne Terrell for a touchdown. P.A.T. Bello, 44-21, 3:00