Person County pulls away late to claim road win over Rockingham

Rockingham had to kick off to start the third quarter and decided to take a gamble to try and seize the momentum with the onside attempt, but it backfired, as the ball bounced right into the hands of Jerry Oakley who broke the line in stride and raced 55 yards, virtually untouched for a touchdown to give the Rockets the 21-14 lead.

The Cougars answered again when Smith hit Dylan Apple on a 39 yard strike to set up a first and goal at the 14 yard line. Two plays later, Ryan Covington scored from 10 yards out to tie the score at 21-21 with 8:47 to go in the third period.

Person pulled back out front on a 15 yard touchdown run later in the third and then added a 26 yard field goal by Orlando Gonzalez Bello for the 30-21 in the first few minutes of the fourth quarter.

After the Rockets defense forced a four-and-out which gave Person possession on the doorstep of the red zone, Holloway scored from 7 yards out to basically put the game out of reach with 4:14 to go.