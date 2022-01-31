PETA video calls on agriculture and livestock exchange to stop selling exotic animals at NC auction site

"It is happening everywhere where animals are being denied veterinary care, they are kept in really crowded conditions. It is a couple of days for the folks walking through and buying animals, but (the animals) are living in terror," she said. "They are frightened and especially when they are crowded together it compromises their immune system. It is easy for them to get sick in those conditions, and they don't know when it is going to stop. For them it is a constant terror."

Some of the animals sold at exotic animal auctions are sometimes taken for slaughter, PETA says. Others are taken to shoddy roadside zoos. Some especially rare or endangered species of animals, like an oryx seen escaping from its pen in the video, are used in canned hunts and turned into trophies.

PETA has submitted complaints to the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as Cleveland County Animal Services.

Assistant Cleveland County Manager Kerri Melton said the county received the complaint the same day PETA posted the photos and video it captured at the auction. County management is working with state officials to determine what can be done to respond to the complaint.