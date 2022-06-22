Petco awards $45K grant to Rockingham County Animal Shelter

WENTWORTH — The national nonprofit Petco Love has announced it will award $45,000 in grant money to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter in recognition of the agency’s success at saving pets in need.

An event to celebrate the investment is scheduled for June 30 at 2 p.m. in Greensboro at Petco’s store at 4217 W. Wendover Avenue.

Since 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in some 4,000 community agencies in North America that handle pet adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

To date, the efforts have led to the adoptions of 6.5 million pets, the agency announced in a news release.

“Our investment in Rockingham County Animal Shelter is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

The funds are needed to improve the county’s facilities in basic ways, RCAS staff said.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for Petco Love. This partnership is giving us the opportunity for much needed repairs on our kennels, installing cat portals, providing life-saving medical care that we would not have been able to in the past and holding fee-waived adoption events,’’ said Brittany Flynn, director of Rockingham County Animal Shelter.

“We are very excited to have these opportunities open up to us thanks to Petco Love, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

Rockingham County Animal Shelter is a municipal animal shelter that serves the citizens and animals of the county by offering adoptions, returns to owner, rescue transfers, public spay/neuter transport and discount vaccination drives, as well as working to educate and engage the community.

Since 2011, RCAS has facilitated the adoption of more than 10,000 animals and served as a transport partner with a local spay and neuter clinic to offer roughly 3,000 low-cost surgeries.

The shelter has also partnered with rescue groups all across the country to transfer close to 7,000 animals to partner organizations.