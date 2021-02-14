Pets for adoption

My formal name may be Maxwell, but I prefer Max. I'm a male, Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix, 4-years/28 days, at Rockingham County Animal Shelter. As you can tell by my name, Max, I'm a laid back kind of guy waiting on you to come by and make me part of your family. Me and my other cool buddies at Rockingham County Animal Shelter, 250 Cherokee Camp Rd., Reidsville. Or call (336) 394-0075 or E-Mail: RCAS@co.rockingham.nc.us.