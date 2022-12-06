Picture it! Christmas card scenes come to life in downtown Reidsville

REIDSVILLE — Pose the family and friends for great photos at one of Reidsville’s cozy Christmas vignettes at Market Square downtown.

Enjoy a rustic yuletide farm scene or a magical gingerbread house. Peanuts characters await amid a stand of Christmas trees for the lighthearted. Fanciful and bedecked with sweet treats, a life size gingerbread house is a highlight of the winter scenes.

While you enjoy the holiday displays at 303 S. Scales Street, make sure that little ones get a chance to make their wishes known, now-through Dec. 16, to Santa Claus by dropping a note into a mail box dedicated to the North Pole.

Expect a response from St. Nick before Christmas. The box is located near Market Square, just outside the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce at 140 S. Scales Street.