Picture Pretty: Reidsville creates holiday vignettes for holiday photo ops

REIDSVILLE — Market Square Reidsville is picture pretty for the holidays with an array of holiday vignettes designed as backdrops for Christmas photo ops.

Dozens of families and friends have enjoyed the charming settings, which include rustic country Christmas backdrops, a Mrs. Claus Bakery, complete with a miniature pink cottage, and lighted snowflake archways. One handsome setting features a vintage car, while others are adorned with festive trees, cozy seating and props like wagon wheels and greenery to help frame the perfect family Christmas photo.

One group of eight friends went downtown in their pajamas to do a photo shoot at the holiday hot spot, said Reidsville City Marketer Judy Yarbrough.

Scenery will be in place through the holidays and is lighted well for evening photography shoots.