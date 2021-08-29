Piedmont Folk Legacies, Inc., RCEF create Tony Rice Music Scholarship

REIDSVILLE — The beauty and originality of Tony Rice’s guitar stylings should resonate through the hands of young musicians for years to come, scholarship organizers in his home county say.
And a coalition of non-profit organizations is busy raising money to fund an annual Tony Rice Music Scholarship to honor the late Rice’s international legacy as one of the most influential guitarists in the history of progressive bluegrass and acoustic jazz.
Rice, a native of Danville, spent much of his life in Rockingham County and made his home in Reidsville where he died on Christmas day in 2020 at 69.
Many in Rockingham have had the chance to hear the Grammy-award winner perform at Charlie Poole Festivals over the years where he readily paid tribute to the Spray native, a singer, banjo picker and founder of the North Carolina Ramblers.
During his illustrious career, Rice brought his unique picking style, intricate jazz stylings, and rich baritone voice to collaborations with a wide variety of elite musicians, including J.D. Crowe and the New South with Ricky Skaggs, Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Norman Blake, Bela Fleck, Chris Hillman of the Flying Burrito Brothers, and more. With his brothers Wyatt, Ron and Larry, Rice helped form the Bluegrass Album Band.
Louise Price, president of the non-profit Piedmont Folks Legacies, Inc., and a lead organizer of the scholarship effort, has a deep understanding of the importance of passing along the gift of music.
And she wants to help North Carolina and the rest of the nation awaken to the fact that Rockingham County is the birthplace of profound musical influence through Poole and Rice.
“Tony was so passionate about being the best guitarist he possibly could be, and he was always intrigued, thinking about what’s something else, something new he could do with the guitar,’’ said Price, whose PFL promotes the preservation of the music and culture of the region and its contribution to music termed “American vernacular’’ – which Poole pioneered.
PFL has hosted Charlie Poole Festivals at Rockingham Community College since 1995, a showcase for musicians to pay tribute to his genre. Price and other PFL staffers have also recently begun a teaching initiative for Rockingham County youngsters called Piedmont Instrumental Classes for Kids, or P.I.C.K., through which kids are provided instruments and free banjo and fiddling instruction from seasoned musicians.
So promotion of Rice’s legacy is a natural next step for the group, Price said, reflecting on Rice’s musicality.
“You could see the intensity in Tony and hear it,’’ Price said. “He came up with things that no one had. Now, this generation looks to him, and he’s like that fork in the road that took us to a new kind of sound. He brought the sound of the guitar to the forefront, particularly in bluegrass.’’
Price said she and fellow scholarship organizers with the Rockingham County Education Foundation, or RCEF, have asked the North Carolina Community Foundation to help administrate the scholarship, which will annually be awarded to a Rockingham County student.
The amount will likely be at least $25,000, though Price hopes that number will grow as donations come through.
“I feel like this will be something that Tony would have been pleased with,’’ said Price, who helped award Rice a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2015 Charlie Poole Festival. “He was such a giving individual,’’ said Price, noting that Rice’s widow Pam Rice of Reidsville, and his daughter India, are happy about the project.
“The more we raise, the more we can do each year,’’ Price said. “We actually started quietly, reaching out to some donors, people who are already supportive.’’
Price hopes next to contact members of the music community at large. “We feel like they and his fan base will want to give to honor Tony’s legacy,’’ Price said.
“Our goal is to have the first scholarship awarded in time for the fall 2022, but we have some distance to go to get there,’’ said Jenny Edwards, executive director of the RCEF. “The scholarship will be endowed so it will exist in perpetuity.’’
The scholarship will not only honor Rice, but the county’s rich musical traditions, Edwards explained.
“Music is essential to Rockingham County’s heritage and culture. We are not ‘who we are’ without it, including all racial identities,’’ Edwards said. “Young people still learn to play from their grandparents on porches, though sadly not as much as in the past. We see the Tony Rice Music Scholarship as more than cash support to an individual, though that is certainly important. The scholarship will also be a galvanizing force bringing young people into the incredible network of local musicians so they have opportunities to learn from each other and share in the joy of music. We are so appreciative of Piedmont Folk Legacies’ efforts to keep this music alive and evolving. We are proud to partner with them in this effort.”
Price said PFL and RCEF will form a scholarship committee of experts who understand Rice’s style and the region’s musical traditions. They will choose a young musician with promise and “eventually, we will give preference to a P.I.C.K. student for the scholarship,’’ said Price, who helped shepherd 16 kids through the program, mostly with lessons on Zoom during the pandemic last year.
The impetus for all of her efforts comes from evenings listening to her own father strum his guitar in her childhood home in Spray, Price said.
“My true inspiration for Charlie (Poole Festival) and everything was my father Warren Wright. He was a mill worker and cabinet maker and a true musician,’’ she said. “He played guitar. I lost him when I was 11. But when I was young, I would go to his bedroom and crawl up on the bed and listen to him play,’’ she said of her dad who ended most days after working at a textile mill by unwinding with his instrument.
“Songs like “Wildwood Flower’’ will still tear me up,’’ Price said.