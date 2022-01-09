Piedmont Girl Scouts give back with Goodwill Industries

Girl Scouts give back- it’s what they do. And every year Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, in partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, give back together through the Good Turn for Goodwill service project.

The service project, now in its 20th year, has local Girl Scouts collect gently used clothing, toys, books and household items to benefit their local Goodwill stores and donation centers. The program also supports employment and training programs through Goodwill that allow people in the community looking for jobs to gain independence and financial stability.

“The Girl Scouts consistently demonstrate what it means to be community-minded through this annual partnership,” said Jaymie Eichorn, chief marketing officer for Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina.

“Good Turn brings four nonprofit organizations together for a shared mission that helps thousands of people find hope and opportunity through the power of work.”

The project runs annually during the month of October, and in October 2021, 1,771 Girl Scouts from across western and central North Carolina donated over 4,000 bags of items.

For more information about Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont or Girl Scouting in your local area, contact info@girlscoutsp2p.org, call 800-672-2148 or visit: www.girlscoutsp2p.org.