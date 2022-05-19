Piedmont Land Conservancy Transfers 95 Riverfront Acres to Mayo River State Park for Recreation and Water Quality Protection

MAYODAN — The Piedmont Land Conservancy and the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation announced on Thursday the addition of 95 acres of riverfront land near Stoneville to Mayo River State Park.

The land addition provides increased water quality protection for residents of Stoneville and Mayodan and creates more opportunities for recreation as Mayo River State Park grows in popularity, the PLC announced in a news release.

The state purchased the land from PLC on April 27.

Piedmont Land Conservancy has transferred the vast acreage to the park to help it expand, to provide Rockingham County residents with more recreation opportunities for residents, and protect the vital drinking-water source for the 4,000 residents of the two western Rockingham towns.

The land transfer further fills in a gap along the Mayo River’s 16-mile corridor, adding to the acreage PLC has transferred to Mayo River State Park since 2016. That continuity was a chief priority of the park's 2021 master plan, according the the news release.

Since that year, the PLC has facilitated the purchase of nearly 600 acres for the N.C. park, as well as 216 acres to Virginia's Mayo River State Park.

The 600 acres have added nearly 25% to the park’s 2,700 acres, which stretches from the Virginia state line to confluence of the Dan River near Madison.

“The North Carolina state parks system is a key tool to preserve the natural beauty of North Carolina for future generations,'' said Kevin Redding, PLC's executive director.

"We are always thrilled when we can partner with State Parks to protect land for the public good.”

In June, PLC quickly acquired the land as it hit the market and acted as its caretaker until the state had enough funding to purchase the property, a PLC spokesman said in the release.

Under the guardianship of North Carolina’s state parks system, the land continues its role of safeguarding water quality and becomes a public amenity by providing options for future recreation like river access for kayakers and space for camping.

“Piedmont Land Conservancy is an invaluable partner and advocate for Mayo River State Park. They have come through once again to help expand Mayo River State Park to serve North Carolinians and visitors,” said Jessica Phillips, park superintendent.

“This parcel, on the southern downstream end of Hickory Creek Access, adds over half a mile of river frontage.”

Moreover, the land transfer protects the river’s forested buffers, reduces risk of erosion and acts as a filter before pollutants reach the Mayo River, protecting drinking water.

Protecting the river’s forested buffer also helps to reduce water treatment costs. According to a 2002 study by the Trust for Public Land, with every 10% increase in forest cover in a water source area, water treatment costs drop nearly 20%, the PLC noted in the release.

“Towns don’t operate in isolation,'' Redding said. "Residents of Mayodan and Stoneville rely on the river for water supply and the state park to bring in tourism dollars. We believe that this land transfer will improve those connections for decades to come.”

Piedmont Land Conservancy is a grassroots land trust dedicated to permanently protecting important lands to conserve the region's rivers and streams, natural and scenic areas, wildlife habitat and farmland.

PLC has protected over 30,000 acres in 250 projects across its nine-county region of Alamance, Caswell, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties.