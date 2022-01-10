Pilot Mountain woman gets prison time for role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Prosecutors: She took along her teen son.

At one point, prosecutors said, Virginia Spencer took a phone call and smoked a cigarette.

The couple was part of a group that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers near the Crypt, a large circular room underneath the rotunda. Then they briefly entered the suite of offices belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before turning away, which Christopher Spencer caught in his livestream, court papers said.

In Statuary Hall, the Spencers joined another group of people outside the House Chambers as they tried to get inside. Members of Congress were inside at the time. Prosecutors said Virginia Spencer was not at the front and was not vocal but the group of rioters chanted “Stop the steal!” and “Break it down!”

Kollar-Kotelly said Virginia Spencer could have spoken up against such activities but she didn’t.

Christopher Spencer joined one group, saying “Smile m*****f*****! Smile b****!”

Allen H. Orenberg, Virginia Spencer’s attorney, filed court papers in which he argued that Virginia Spencer never planned to go into the U.S. Capitol building and only went to Washington, D.C. to attend a rally and exercise her First Amendment rights to question whether the election was fair.