Pine Hall Brick paved way to 100th anniversary

PINE HALL — It takes a lot of brick to lay a business foundation that will stand the test of 100 years. And Pine Hall Brick on Aug. 5 celebrated its success at doing just that.

Pine Hall Brick employees and retirees, as well as local and state leaders, gathered beneath tents outside the plant on Lindsay Bridge Road to celebrate with speeches, the opening of a time capsule and an announcement of $50 and $100 bonuses for workers on Aug. 5.

A national land world leader in brick manufacturing with corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem, Pine Hall Brick got its start in Rockingham County near Madison on Aug. 7, 1922.

Its founder was Flake Steele, son of J.C. Steele, a patented brick maker and founder of J.C. Steele & Sons, a company that manufactured extrusion and brick-making equipment, beginning in 1889 in the county.

The company’s original brick and clay pipe production operations began in two manufacturing facilities located in Pine Hall and expanded to Madison in 1936.

In 1996, the company added a brick paver production facility in Madison.

The brick pavers can be found around the world at locations, such as Disneyland Hong Kong, Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. and Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Today, Pine Hall Brick has multiple manufacturing plants in both North Carolina and Georgia and has become a major industry leader in manufacturing and product development of clay brick for home construction and paving.

The company is still owned and operated by the Steele family with Walt Steele, a fourth generation leader, as Pine Hall Brick’s current president.

The Steeles say they attribute their years of success to their focus on quality products and a culture that prides itself on customer service and adapting and expanding to accommodate what consumers want.

The company in 2020, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Pine Hall plant site and invited North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and then-North Carolina Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen to tour the plant and meet workers as part of its health and safety campaign at the start of the pandemic.

Their success is exemplary and a gift to Rockingham County, economic development leaders said.

“It’s not often we have the opportunity to celebrate a century of success for one of our manufacturers, but when we do, we encourage everyone to take notice,” said Leigh Cockram, director of Rockingham County Economic Development. “Congratulations to Pine Hall Brick on reaching this incredible milestone. May you continue to grow and expand in your next century of success.”

Cockram said the county will honor Pine Hall Brick by displaying its products in the foyer of the Rockingham County Governmental Center in Wentworth throughout this month.

Some of the company’s earliest manufactured brick was on display during the luncheon where brick-makers took a break to dine and hear dignitaries.

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mark Richardson presented the company’s leaders with a plaque to commemorate the centennial anniversary.

Madison Mayor William Phillips congratulated the company for its contributions in establishing the local economy.