Pine Hall woman faces felony charge in connection with Mayodan man's death

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A Pine Hall woman has been charged with felony death by vehicle in connection with the May 17 head-on collision that killed a Mayodan man.

Raymond Edwards, 86, was traveling north on US 220 Business to a Stoneville High School reunion when Sarah Christine Smith, 36, of 3757 Hwy. 311, Pine Hall, struck him head-on while impaired, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Smith was charged in late April with failure to appear April 19 in Rockingham County District Court on other charges, according to court records. Information about related charges were not immediately available. 

The charge Smith faces for Edwards' death carries a punishment of between 38 and 160 months in prison and fines in an amount a judge deems appropriate, according to North Carolina statutes. 

Edwards, Raymond

Raymond Edwards

