Places in Lexington to know: From prohibition arrests to Charlie Chaplin visit the Old March Hotel has a historical past

Over the years, the building housed various retail shops, such as Parker-Miller Jewelers, the March Café, Naples Italian Grille and JoJo’s Ice Cream.

Besides its value as a historic structure, the Old March Hotel has contributed to the background and folklore of Lexington.

In 1922, during the national prohibition on alcohol, hotel manager J.W. Kepley was convicted of selling whisky and conduction a “disorderly house.” In the court hearing, undercover detectives provided witness testimony that Kepley and other employees were selling liquor to guests. Kepley was fined $1,000 and was sentenced to four months labor repairing roads.

In 1918, famed silent film actor Charlie Chaplin stayed briefly at the hotel in Lexington while on a national speaking tour promoting liberty bonds sold during World War I.

An article from The Dispatch at the time described the visit:

“There was no hint of the funny walk, the funny mustache and the fancy little tricks that has (sic) endeared him to every boy’s heart in the land in the appearance of Mr. Chaplin here. Of course, the small boys crowded until it took the assistance of police officers for him to get from the hotel to speakers stand, but he favored them only by a funny toss of the hat.”