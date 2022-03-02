 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Placing Music in Small Hands
Placing Music in Small Hands

The Rockingham County Education Foundation recently hosted members of the North Carolina Symphony at Huntsville Elementary School, where pre-K through second-graders learned about instruments and had a chance to try out a few themselves.

Students enjoyed a story about instrument families, learned the building blocks of symphonic music and had a sing along with a symphony member accompanying on ukulele.

