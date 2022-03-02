Placing Music in Small Hands

The Rockingham County Education Foundation recently hosted members of the North Carolina Symphony at Huntsville Elementary School, where pre-K through second-graders learned about instruments and had a chance to try out a few themselves.
Students enjoyed a story about instrument families, learned the building blocks of symphonic music and had a sing along with a symphony member accompanying on ukulele.
