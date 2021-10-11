Plagued by guns at schools, Forsyth officials have a solution: clear bookbags

WINSTON-SALEM — Students at Mount Tabor High School may have to carry clear bookbags when the second quarter starts under a pilot program that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is considering.
It’s one of several strategies the school district is considering or has begun implementing in response to a rash of gun-related incidents at its schools in September, including the fatal shooting of a student on the Mount Tabor campus on Sept. 1.
In all, five guns were confiscated in September at four schools: Mount Tabor, Parkland and Reynolds high schools and Paisley Middle Schools. Additionally, three BB guns were found in September at Paisley. There was also gunfire near Parkland as students were leaving school for the day, prompting them to scramble back into the school for a lockdown.
School district leaders briefed the school board on Thursday on ways it plans to address security and safety, in a wide-ranging, two-hour meeting that covered specific issues, such as controlling access to doors in schools and hiring a security consultant, before delving into a broader conversation on the role the school district should play in reducing violence in Forsyth County.
Winston-Salem has had 29 homicides so far this year, compared with 23 last year, and is on pace to eclipse the 31 homicides recorded in 2019, which was the city’s deadliest in 25 years.
Teenagers have been charged in several of the homicides, including the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., at Mount Tabor.
Just 10 days earlier, two 14-year-olds were charged in the murder of Donna Blackmon, 61, on Aug. 22, while she was in her home on 14th Street.
More immediately, the school district is considering starting a clear-bag policy at Mount Tabor and starting random checks with handheld metal detector wands on Oct. 26 — the first day of the second quarter.
Both measures would be pilot programs that could be discontinued or expanded.
Other measures include using a gun-sniffing dog from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for random checks; increasing the number of school resource officers in specific schools; hiring a security consultant to review the district’s security plans; and working with the sheriff’s office to start gang intervention programs.
Some board members raised questions about the clear-bag policy, especially as it relates to female students. The school district started requiring clear bags at football games and other large events after the shooting at Mount Tabor.
School board member Dana Caudill Jones said it sounded like a knee-jerk reaction to the shooting and not a plan.
“Knee-jerk to me is that there will be clear bookbags across the district and we’ll put metal detectors in every school,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said. “We want to be very transparent that it’s something that a school asked for. It’s another security measure. At least we can see what’s in the bag.”