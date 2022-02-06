Plant fire illuminates historical risks faced by communities of color

The same could be said for other areas of Winston-Salem and any other U.S. city.

Less than three miles east of the plant, hundreds of homes surround Smith Reynolds Airport, some within 2,000 feet of a runway. A little more than 3,700 residents live in the census tract closest to the airport. More than 95% of them are people of color.

As was the case with the area near the Winston Weaver plant, most homes around Smith Reynolds were built after the airport was established. Residents of the area then and now didn’t decide to live there because they wanted to be exposed to aircraft noise and related pollution (although some may have been airport employees who preferred to live close to their workplace).

That might not be most people’s choice of neighborhood, but it was theirs. And if the city zones an area for residential development, the people who do choose to live there — for whatever reason — should expect to feel safe from hazards big and small, said Scott Schang, director of the Environmental Law and Policy Clinic at the Wake Forest University School of Law.

In the case of the Winston Weaver fire, the federal, state and local agencies charged with protecting citizens failed to do that, he insisted.