Play brings powerful realism, humor and heart to the Sprinkle Theatre stage

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is proud to present ”Sweat”, a play by Lynn Nottage.

“Sweat” dives into the lives of factory workers in Reading, Pennsylvania, as they grapple with issues related to economic insecurity, relationships, workers’ rights, and race. ”Sweat” and its characters are based on Nottage’s personal research and interviews conducted in Reading during a time in American history when many longstanding factory jobs were outsourced to other countries because of the North American Free Trade Agreement. According to Director, Mya Brown, ““Sweat” tells the story of hard-working, loyal, strong individuals who are members of a rich and deep history; all they want is their share of the American Dream that was promised to them.”

The play was originally co-commissioned by both the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and D.C.'s Arena stage in 2015. ”Sweat” premiered Off-Broadway in the fall of 2016 at the Public Theater and then moved to Broadway in 2017. Due to its popular success, ”Sweat” won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2017. Additional honors include the 2017 Obie Award for playwriting, along with three 2017 Tony Award nominations including Best Play.

Director Brown states that she “saw a production of ”Sweat” at the Arena stage in Washington DC (2015) before it went to Broadway; I knew then it was going to change the landscape of American realism. Lynn Nottage's work in ”Sweat” is the epitome of what August Wilson asserts in his speech, The Ground on Which I Stand, "We can answer the high standards of world-class art." I am honored to direct this piece at UNCG and hopefully inspire the audience to extend compassion and grace to their fellow human beings. During this time of war, economic strife, a health pandemic, and social unrest, it is important that artists be the change they want to see in the world; this production is our effort to inspire change.”

When asked what excites her about the show, Yuliya Donovan (cast as Jessie) stated “Lynn Nottage has written a truly important story that, although is very specific to a time, place, and population, rings true across time and location.”

MFA Acting student Willa Bost (cast as Cynthia) said, “I am thrilled that my Master Thesis Production is a Pulitzer Prize-winning drama both written and directed by BIPOC females. This play could be produced at any time and the social and political questions that it raises would still be relevant. It was once said that people go to the theater to exercise their empathetic muscles. If that is the case, they are sure to get a workout when coming to see ”Sweat”!”

In-person performances will be performed April 1-2 at 7:30 p.m., April 3 at 2 p.m., and April 6-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1 p.m. - 5 pm.

About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre

The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.