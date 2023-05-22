A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison last week after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.

Olajawn Jadaren Hairston, 28, pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Judge Eric C. Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Hairston to serve 18 years to 23 years in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

On Feb. 24, 2022, Winston-Salem police searched for Hairston because he had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, the district attorney’s office said. Officers found Hairston leaving the Ramada Inn on Akron Drive.

Officers then saw Hairston get into the passenger side of a vehicle, which they followed and stopped, the district attorney’s office said. After the stop, Hairston was arrested and searched.

Officers found more than 3 ounces of marijuana and two boxes of 9mm ammunition in Hairston’s backpack, the district attorney’s office said.

A stolen 9mm handgun was located on the passenger floorboard where Hairston’s feet were before he got out of the vehicle, the district attorney’s office said. A hotel key card for room 415 at the Ramada Inn was found in Hairston’s pocket.

A woman associated with Hairston arrived at the scene, the district attorney’s office said. Hairston then yelled at her, telling her to go to his room and get his Doritos.

Officers returned to the Ramada Inn and searched Hairston’s room, the district attorney’s office said. They found a Doritos bag that contained 37 grams of fentanyl and two digital scales used to weigh illegal drugs.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid drug primarily used as a pain reliever in hospitals.