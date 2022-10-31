Police ID 4 injured in the Oct. 25 shooting at a Greensboro apartment complex that left 2 teens dead

GREENSBORO — None of the four victims injured in Tuesday's shooting have been enrolled at N.C. A&T, the university confirmed Friday afternoon.

The four were injured and two teens, one of them an A&T student, were killed in a shooting around 11:30 p.m. at the Cottages apartment complex in the 900 block of Circle Drive at what has been described as an outdoor block party that was not a sanctioned N.C. A&T Homecoming event. The university's homecoming game is Saturday and the days leading up to the game are filled with events, many of them not arranged by A&T.

Police on Friday identified the surviving victims as Orlando Evon Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willie Lee Blackstock, 22 and Damarquel Ty’reek Jackson, 24. All four have been released from the hospital, police said.

Police have released no information on possible suspects or a motive in the shooting.

On Thursday, authorities identified the 15-year-old who was killed as Ronaldlee Snipes, a Dudley High School freshman, according to Guilford County Schools. A district spokeswoman said grief counselors were at the school Thursday.

A&T student Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old freshman from Statesville, was also killed. At Wednesday night's student pep rally, A&T Police Chief Jermaine Cherry led a moment of silence for Turner.

One caller said he looked out his living room window after hearing shots and saw two men down. He told the dispatcher he didn't know if they were alive.

"Oh my goodness," he said, "that was a lot of shots."

Dispatcher: "How many shots did you hear?"

"One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, uh, 16," he said.

Another caller told a dispatcher they heard "at least 30 shots."

Call logs for 911 showed EMS declared one victim dead at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday and the second at just before 12:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in finding any information connected to the fatal shootings.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent via the P3Tips app or website.