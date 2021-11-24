Police seek Eden man in Friday morning shooting

EDEN — Two local residents have been arrested, and police here are seeking a third, Jaqueal Raquan Berger, 23, in connection to a shooting early Friday morning.

According to a report filed by Eden Police Lt. Anthony Lovings, a resident of 625 Riverview Street called 9-1-1 shortly after 4 a.m. Friday morning to report that someone had broken into their home, shot a man, then fled.

When police arrived, they learned there had been a domestic squabble and found Craig McConnell of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a regional trauma center where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said in the report.

Also, while en route to the scene, patrol officers saw a white Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on Riverside Drive, near Riverview Street. The officers attempted to stop the Altima, but it sped away and a chase began. Eventually, the Altima stopped on N.C. 14 north. As it slowed, a passenger in the rear of the car jumped out and fled on foot.

Eden Police Department officers arrested the driver of the car, Amanda Carter, 42, and another passenger, Marcus Lamont Graves, 31, at the scene.