Greensboro man sought in high-speed chase from Rockingham into Guilford last month where deputies were shot at during pursuit

Gautier pursued the speeding truck with blue lights and siren near the intersection of U.S. 29 and N.C. 87, but the suspect refused to stop, increased his speed past 100 mph and headed toward Guilford County.

Near the McWalker Road exit at U.S. 29, the suspect fired several gunshots at Gautier and Dearth from the driver's side of the truck. Deputies reported seeing bullets ricochet off the highway in front of their patrol car. The deputies were unharmed, according to the release.

Considering the suspect a threat to the community, the deputies continued to pursue the truck into Guilford County, the sheriff's office said in the release.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the pursuit at U.S. 29 near the N.C. 150 exit and assumed the lead in the chase.

The truck stopped on O. Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex and the driver, who appeared to be the only occupant, jumped from the truck and fled on foot, authorities said. Deputies were unable to find the suspect, who they have not described.

Deputies found a revolver on the ground near the driver's side of the truck and two bullet holes in the truck's tailgate. Five of the revolver's rounds had been discharged, and one live round remained in its chamber, according to the release.