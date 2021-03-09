Greensboro man sought in high-speed chase from Rockingham into Guilford last month where deputies were shot at during pursuit

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office are searching for 46-year-old Michael Laverne Murphy, who authorities allege shot at deputies during a Feb. 24 high-speed chase into Guilford County.
Murphy, known to frequent the Greensboro area, is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted by the Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office on a number of felony charges in addition to those connected with the chase, Rockingham County sheriff's officials said in a Tuesday news release.
"There is no question that when someone shoots at my deputies, we take it very seriously," said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page in the release. "When Michael Laverne Murphy did that, when he fled in his vehicle and then shot at my deputies, he not only endangered his own life, but the lives of my deputies," Page said.
"When a person is reckless enough to flee from and shoot at law enforcement officers, he clearly presents a danger to the public at large. I thank God no one was injured that night. My advice to Mr. Murphy is turn yourself in now," Page said. "You can run, but you can not hide forever. We are not going to stop looking for you until you are brought to justice."
Rockingham Deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth were patrolling together on U.S. 29 bypass near the Drum Road Bridge in Reidsville around 10:50 p.m. Feb. 24 when they recorded a white GMC Sierra truck traveling southbound at 96 mph, the sheriff's office said previously.
Gautier pursued the speeding truck with blue lights and siren near the intersection of U.S. 29 and N.C. 87, but the suspect refused to stop, increased his speed past 100 mph and headed toward Guilford County.
Near the McWalker Road exit at U.S. 29, the suspect fired several gunshots at Gautier and Dearth from the driver's side of the truck. Deputies reported seeing bullets ricochet off the highway in front of their patrol car. The deputies were unharmed, according to the release.
Considering the suspect a threat to the community, the deputies continued to pursue the truck into Guilford County, the sheriff's office said in the release.
Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the pursuit at U.S. 29 near the N.C. 150 exit and assumed the lead in the chase.
The truck stopped on O. Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex and the driver, who appeared to be the only occupant, jumped from the truck and fled on foot, authorities said. Deputies were unable to find the suspect, who they have not described.
Deputies found a revolver on the ground near the driver's side of the truck and two bullet holes in the truck's tailgate. Five of the revolver's rounds had been discharged, and one live round remained in its chamber, according to the release.
Anyone who sees Murphy or knows his location s is asked to call 911. Anonymous tips may be given by calling Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683 or the Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Crime Stoppers pays cash for tips on crimes leading to an arrest.
